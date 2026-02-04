End of 2nd round: Rebeka Masarova fails in Romania against Wang Xinyu from China Keystone

For Belinda Bencic, Viktorija Golubic and Rebeka Masarova, the tournament week on the WTA Tour ends on Wednesday.

Rebeka Masarova (WTA 114) was eliminated in the 2nd round in Cluj-Napoca. The 26-year-old from Basel, who played for Spain from 2018 to 2024, lost 4:6, 2:6 to Wang Xinyu (WTA 33). One day after her three-set win against Spain's Elena-Gabriela Ruse (WTA 72), Masarova had little to offer the Chinese number 4 seed. She did make use of her only break opportunity of the entire match in the first set. However, as she lost her service game four times, she ultimately had no chance. The last time Masarova survived two rounds at a WTA tournament was in July 2025.

The number 5 seed Viktorija Golubic had a poor day in Ostrava. The number 5 seed from Zurich lost to Katie Boulter. The Brit, who had lost to Belinda Bencic at the Australian Open and is not ranked in the top 100, won 6:2, 6:2.

Belinda Bencic, for her part, had to withdraw from the WTA 500 tournament in Abu Dhabi due to illness. The Swiss player had been seeded No. 1 at the tournament, which has prize money of 1.2 million dollars. She will therefore lose her top ten status in the world rankings, as she will not be able to replace the points from last year's tournament win.