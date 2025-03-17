Jack Draper wins his first ATP 1000 tournament. Keystone

Jack Draper wins his first ATP 1000 tournament, defeating Holger Rune of Denmark 6-2, 6-2 in the final in Indian Wells, California.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Jack Draper wins the final in Indian Wells against Holger Rune in 68 minutes 6:2, 6:2.

With his victory at the ATP 1000 tournament, Draper enters the top 10 of the world rankings for the first time and is now ranked 7th.

Holger Rune moves up one place in the world rankings and is now number 12 in the world. Show more

The duel between the surprising finalists was an unexpectedly one-sided affair. Draper was superior to his opponent in all respects; he had the better scores in all the relevant statistics. The Englishman had defeated the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, the tournament winner of the two previous years in Indian Wells, in the semi-final. Rune had prevailed against the Russian Daniil Medvedev, the finalist of the last two events.

Draper ensured that the situation was clear early on in both sets. In the first round, which lasted less than half an hour, he quickly took a 4:0 lead, in the second he again managed to break serve in the first game. After 68 minutes, the final was over and the left-hander had secured his biggest success to date. He had only won two tournaments on the tour so far, namely last June in Stuttgart (ATP 250 on grass) and four months later in Vienna (ATP 500 indoors).

Draper, previously number 14 in the rankings, will be among the top ten players in the world for the first time from Monday. He is ranked 7th in the new world rankings. Rune, who was ranked 4th in the summer before last, has moved up one position to 12th.