Gkolomeev earned 1.5 million US dollars in prize money in one evening. Jae C. Hong/AP/dpa

The controversial "Enhanced Games", in which the use of doping substances was permitted, were held for the first time in Las Vegas. Despite these conditions, however, there were no spectacular records.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Doping was expressly permitted at the first "Enhanced Games" in Las Vegas, but the expected records largely failed to materialize.

Although swimmer Kristian Gkolomeev set an unofficial best time in the 50-metre freestyle, other stars such as Fred Kerley clearly fell short of their announcements.

The Games have been sharply criticized by anti-doping organizations, while the organizers present them as a future model for a "superhumanity". Show more

The controversial "Enhanced Games" took place for the first time in Las Vegas on Sunday. 42 athletes competed in disciplines such as athletics, swimming and weightlifting. The decisive difference to traditional competitions: the use of performance-enhancing substances - i.e. doping - was expressly permitted.

According to the organizers, 38 participants had previously taken performance-enhancing substances such as testosterone, growth hormones or EPO under medical supervision. EPO is administered as a doping agent to increase the oxygen transport capacity of the blood. Details on dosages or specific substances have not been published.

Despite the permitted doping substances, the hoped-for record performances largely failed to materialize. Twelve swimmers and weightlifters improved their personal bests in a total of 22 competitions. However, there was no flood of surprising results.

A new world record

Among others, former sprint world champion Fred Kerley had announced in advance that Usain Bolt's world record over 100 meters (9.58 seconds) would be "smashed". In fact, the US American won the race, but remained well above the record with a time of 9.97 seconds.

This time would not even have been enough to reach the final at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. "I think I'm happy," said Kerley after his victory and the 250,000 dollar prize. "But we all know what we're here for: a world record."

But there was indeed a new world record, although it is not officially recognized: Greek swimmer Kristian Gkolomeev undercut the existing world record (20.88) in the 50-meter freestyle in 20.81 seconds.

However, as banned high-tech suits were allowed at the Enhanced Games, the time remains without official validity. Gkolomeev collected a million dollar bonus for this. "Another million, that's not bad at all," he said.

World Anti-Doping Agency condemns the Games

The World Anti-Doping Agency condemned the Games as a "dangerous and irresponsible" concept. "The makers of the Enhanced Games may be out to make a quick buck, but that profit comes at the expense of children around the world who believe they need to take drugs to achieve their dreams," said Travis Tygart, head of the US Anti-Doping Agency.

Lars Mortsiefer, CEO of the German National Anti-Doping Agency, emphasized: "A competition that deliberately relies on the use of doping substances is absolutely reprehensible from an ethical and moral point of view."

"Creating a new superhumanity"

The founder of the Games is Aron D'Souza. He sees himself on a mission to "create a new superhumanity". Born in the mid-1980s, the Australian graduated in law from Oxford. He is also the founder of an AI tribunal to investigate claims in the media. For D'Souza, the fight against doping is hypocritical; 99 percent of athletes would resort to doping anyway, he claimed.

The managing director of the Games is Munich-born Maximilian Martin. A former investment banker who studied in Germany and the USA. Martin invested a lot in the new project. "I quickly realized that Enhanced was the most exciting company I'd ever seen," he says in a "Forbes" report.

He and Christian Angermayer, who is listed as CEO and co-founder, met D'Souza in 2023. Angermayer is a billionaire, film producer and co-founder of a biopharmaceutical company, among other things. He comes from the Upper Palatinate and has already invested in cryptocurrencies, psychedelics, brain implants and longevity. PayPal founder Peter Thiel and US presidential son Donald Trump Jr. are also among the enthusiastic investors in Enhanced Games.