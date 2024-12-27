Swiss judo pioneer passes away - Gallery Eric Hänni, silver medalist in judo at the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, smiles for the cameras on his return to Switzerland Image: Keystone Eric Hänni, 82 years old in August 2021, throws his colleague onto the mat Image: Keystone Eric Hänni, one of the few holders of the 9th Dan Image: Keystone Swiss judo pioneer passes away - Gallery Eric Hänni, silver medalist in judo at the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, smiles for the cameras on his return to Switzerland Image: Keystone Eric Hänni, 82 years old in August 2021, throws his colleague onto the mat Image: Keystone Eric Hänni, one of the few holders of the 9th Dan Image: Keystone

The Swiss sport of judo mourns the loss of Eric Hänni. The silver medalist at the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo passed away on December 25 at the age of 86, according to the Swiss Judo & Ju-Jitsu Association.

Hänni was one of the central figures in Swiss judo. Winning Olympic silver in Tokyo was historic and the greatest success of his career. In the same year, Hänni also secured a bronze medal at the European Championships, cementing his reputation as a world-class judoka.

Hänni was particularly well known for his special technique, the uchi-mata. For his achievements, he was awarded the ninth dan, one of the highest honors in the sport of judo. "He was a source of inspiration and a role model for many," writes the association on its website.