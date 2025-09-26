The Spaniard Jon Rahm, who left the PGA Tour two years ago as world number 1 to join the LIV Tour, proved to be a points collector for Team Europe. Keystone

Europe impresses on the first of the three Ryder Cup days in Bethpage Black, New York. The Europeans lead 5.5:2.5 points after the first eight doubles.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After the first four doubles (2 players, 1 ball = foursome), Europe led 3:1. In the second four doubles (2 players, 2 balls = fourballs), the Europeans won two more matches in a draw.

This lead for the Europeans is massive: in the almost 100-year history of the Ryder Cup, both the Americans and the Europeans have only won once after trailing by four points.

Eight doubles will be played again on Saturday. The continental competition will be decided on Sunday with the twelve singles matches. The European team needs 14 points to take the Ryder Cup back to Europe. The USA team needs 14.5 points to take the trophy away from the Europeans.

The favored Americans were not up to the pressure, at least on the first day. Their stars in particular were disappointing. Scottie Scheffler, the world number 1, and Bryson DeChambeau - the two stars - both played twice and lost all their matches. In contrast, Europeans Tommy Fleetwood (2 wins), Jon Rahm (2 wins) and Rory McIlroy (win and draw) put in outstanding performances.

US President Donald Trump also visited the Ryder Cup on Friday on the extremely challenging Bethpage Black Course, a public golf course. In the morning, he announced his arrival with a low flyover in the Trump Air Force; before the afternoon doubles, he first took a seat in the VIP stand before heading to the first tee next to DeChambeau's flight (probably against all the advice of his security professionals). Trump's encouragement from the golf fans was overwhelming.