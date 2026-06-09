The European Beach Volleyball Championships will be held in Switzerland in 2027. The medals will be awarded in Gstaad from June 30 to July 4, as announced by Swiss Volley.

For the third time European Beach Volleyball Championships to be held in Gstaad in 2027

This is only the third time the tournament has been held in Switzerland, after Basel 2002 and Biel 2016. The European Championships will replace the elite tournament in the Bernese Oberland next year. It will return to the World Beach Pro Tour calendar from 2028.