Swiss downhill rider Lisa Baumann celebrated a second-place finish at the World Cup race in Lenzerheide, marking the second podium finish of her career.

The reigning European champion initially set the fastest time with her run and held out hope for her first World Cup victory for much of her home race. Numerous competitors failed to beat her time, including Austrian serial winner and four-time world champion Valentina Höll, who finished only tenth after making a mistake. France’s Mirjam Nicole, a three-time winner in Lenzerheide, also lost all chance of a top finish after a fall.

It was only the American Anna Newkirk, who started last, who ultimately edged out Baumann. Newkirk, who has lived in Switzerland since childhood, shaved six-tenths of a second off the Swiss rider’s time and clinched the race in her favor during the final section.

This means that, even after the tenth edition of the event, a Swiss victory in the women’s downhill in Lenzerheide remains elusive. Baumann is the third Swiss woman to secure a podium finish in Lenzerheide.