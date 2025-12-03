Mike Künzle scored EV Zug's only goal in Rauma on Wednesday. Keystone

The chances of a Swiss club winning the Champions Hockey League again after Servette (2024) and the ZSC Lions (2025) are no longer good. Zug loses the quarter-final first leg in Rauma 1:3.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Finns deserved to win. They were the dominant team for a long time. Only when EV Zug took more risks and dared more in the final period did the Central Swiss team get into the game better. In terms of results, however, the improvement did not pay off.

Although Mike Künzle reduced the deficit to 1:2 at the start of the final period while outnumbered, the Zug team allowed three Finns to run in against just one defender and Leonardo Genoni just 134 seconds later, and Ponthus Westerberg finished off the counter-attack by making it 3:1 for Lukko Rauma.

Genoni was back in the Zug goal for the first time in almost two weeks. On the first goal, Genoni let the rebound bounce; on the second goal, he let himself be caught on the catching hand side.

Three years ago, EV Zug lost in the semi-finals to Tappara Tampere in their most successful Champions Hockey League campaign to date. Back then, Zug were unable to overturn a two-goal deficit from the first leg at home (0:2 and 2:3).