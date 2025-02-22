EV Zug in the playoffs - Gallery Zug turns a 1:3 into a 5:4 against Champions League winners ZSC Lions and secures a playoff spot Image: Keystone Long faces at Lausanne after the 1:3 at the Lakers - first place after qualification is not yet secured Image: Keystone The SCB players, who led 3-0 after six minutes against Davos and won 4-0, congratulate goalie Adam Reideborn on his fourth shutout of the season Image: Keystone Langnau goalie Luca Boltshauser, on the other hand, did not have the best day in the 2:4 loss against Kloten Image: Keystone Ambri's goaltender Dominik Kubalik has already scored 26 goals this season - the most of any player in the National League Image: Keystone Fribourg always scored points for 15 games under coach Lars Leuenberger, but Gottéron recently lost two home games - and seems to be losing the thread before the last week of qualification Image: Keystone EV Zug in the playoffs - Gallery Zug turns a 1:3 into a 5:4 against Champions League winners ZSC Lions and secures a playoff spot Image: Keystone Long faces at Lausanne after the 1:3 at the Lakers - first place after qualification is not yet secured Image: Keystone The SCB players, who led 3-0 after six minutes against Davos and won 4-0, congratulate goalie Adam Reideborn on his fourth shutout of the season Image: Keystone Langnau goalie Luca Boltshauser, on the other hand, did not have the best day in the 2:4 loss against Kloten Image: Keystone Ambri's goaltender Dominik Kubalik has already scored 26 goals this season - the most of any player in the National League Image: Keystone Fribourg always scored points for 15 games under coach Lars Leuenberger, but Gottéron recently lost two home games - and seems to be losing the thread before the last week of qualification Image: Keystone

In a thrilling duel, EV Zug secures its playoff ticket with a 5:4 home win over the ZSC Lions. These are the facts from Saturday's six National League games.

The Zug team was trailing 0:1 and 1:3 until the 43rd minute. Then Lino Martschini scored a penalty and two goals within four minutes plus Gregory Hofmann turned a 2:3 deficit into a 5:3 lead within a total of eight minutes. The ZSC Lions only came back to 4:5 in the final minute. Lino Martschini scored two goals and one assist and left the ice with a plus-3 rating. Michael Liniger, who has been standing in for Norwegian Dan Tagnes, who had back surgery two weeks ago, celebrated his third win in four games as head coach.

Lausanne's missed chance

Because the ZSC Lions lost, Lausanne could have secured the regular season title with a win in Rapperswil-Jona. However, the Vaud team lost 3-1 at the Lakers after leading 1-0 until the 46th minute, with Malte Strömwall, Nicklas Jensen and Tyler Moy turning things around in the final period. Lausanne can secure first place next week at home against Freiburg - or already on Sunday if the ZSC Lions fail to score against the SCL Tigers. In each of the last three seasons, the winner of the qualifiers has also become Swiss champion.

A furious start by the Bernese

SC Bern lived up to their role as favorites in their home game against Davos with a 4:0 victory. After a furioso start with three goals in the first six minutes, the Grisons were immediately bought off. Davos, who had always emerged victorious in the three duels against the SCB so far this season, suffered their third championship defeat in a row since Wednesday. On the Bern side, new signing Miro Aaltonen stood out as a scorer, as he did on his debut on Friday. Bern's goalie Adam Reideborn celebrated his fourth shutout of the season. For Davos, Sandro Aeschlimann was substituted after the first three goals and after six minutes.

Kloten's fourth strike

One week before the end of the regular season, EHC Kloten (7th) has an option for at least the best starting position in the play-in. The Kloten team won the direct duel against the SCL Tigers (8th) 4:2. Harrison Schreiber, Sami Niku and Pontus Aberg scored the first three Kloten goals in the final phase of the first period and in the finish of the second period. Langnau's goalie Luca Boltshauser, who has to replace the injured Stéphane Charlin, did not look good on three of the four goals conceded. Kloten won all twelve possible points against Langnau in this qualification.

Servette hopes

The Genève-Servette Hockey Club is still hoping for a happy end to this sobering season. Thanks to their strong power play, Geneva won 4:1 at Gottéron. Servette capitalized on its two overtime chances through Teemu Hartikainen (1:0) and Josh Jooris (2:1). Fribourg, on the other hand, only managed one power play goal out of four chances. Gottéron is struggling for the first time since the change of coach to Lars Leuenberger before Christmas shortly before the end of the qualifiers. Their last two home games resulted in defeats against Lugano (2:3) and Servette - two teams from the bottom of the table.

Efficient Ambri

HC Ambri-Piotta played themselves into a frenzy in the capital direct duel against Biel. The "imports" Dominik Kubalik, Philippe Maillet and Chris DiDomenico fired the Leventines into a 3:1 lead by the 40th minute. Dario Wüthrich secured Ambri's victory with his first goal of the season in the 46th minute to make it 4:1. The Czech Kubalik has already scored 26 goals this season - that's at least four more than any other goal-scorer in the National League.

Match telegrams:

Zug - ZSC Lions 5:4 (1:1, 1:2, 3:1)

7700 spectators (sold out). - SR Hürlimann/Wiegand, Kehrli/Fuchs. - Goals: 2. Trutmann (Lammikko) 0:1. 6. Leuenberger (Bengtsson) 1:1. 31. Andrighetto (Balcers, Grant) 1:2. 34. Frödén (Lehtonen, Andrighetto/powerplay goal) 1:3. 39. Carlsson (Martschini) 2:3. 43. Martschini 3:3 (penalty). 47. Martschini (Vozenilek, Kovar) 4:3. 51. Hofmann (Kovar/powerplay goal) 5:3. 60. (59:13) Rohrer (Baltisberger) 5:4 (no goalkeeper). - Penalties: 7 times 2 plus 10 minutes (Senteler) plus playing time (Carlsson) against Zug, 6 times 2 minutes against ZSC Lions. - PostFinance top scorers: Martschini; Grant.

Zug: Genoni; Bengtsson, Johnson; Hansson, Riva; Muggli, Carlsson; Mischa Geisser; Martschini, Kovar, Vozenilek; Künzle, Olofsson, Hofmann; Simion, Senteler, Biasca; Leuenberger, Antenen, Wey.

ZSC Lions: Hrubec; Weber, Kukan; Lehtonen, Geering; Trutmann, Marti; Schwendeler; Andrighetto, Grant, Balcers; Frödén, Lammikko, Baechler; Rohrer, Sigrist, Zehnder; Baltisberger, Henry, Riedi; Segafredo.

Remarks: Zug without Eggenberger, Tobias Geisser, Herzog, Schlumpf (all injured) and Wingerli (supernumerary foreigner), ZSC Lions without Hollenstein, Malgin (both injured), Olsson (suspended) and Kinnunen (supernumerary foreigner). ZSC Lions without goalkeeper from 56:37 to 59:13 and from 59:43.

Rapperswil - Lausanne 3:1 (0:0, 0:1, 3:0)

5147 spectators. - SR Borga/Ströbel, Meusy/Bürgy. - Goals: 22. Fuchs (Bayreuther) 0:1. 46. Strömwall (Jensen, Fritz) 1:1. 55. Jensen (Strömwall, Rask) 2:1. 59. Moy (Fritz, Wetter) 3:1 (into the empty net). - Penalties: 5 times 2 minutes against Rapperswil-Jona Lakers, 3 times 2 minutes against Lausanne. - PostFinance top scorers: Strömwall; Suomela.

Rapperswil-Jona Lakers: Nyffeler; Jelovac, Nardella; Baragano, Maier; Capaul, Djuse; Henauer; Strömwall, Rask, Jensen; Moy, Fritz, Wetter; Hofer, Taibel, Alge; Dünner, Albrecht, Lammer; Zangger.

Lausanne: Keller; Glauser, Marti; Sklenicka, Bayreuther; Heldner, Frick; Fiedler; Riat, Suomela, Oksanen; Perlini, Kahun, Rochette; Bozon, Jäger, Fuchs; Holdener, Bougro, Prassl; Genazzi.

Remarks: Rapperswil-Jona Lakers without Embacher, Hornecker (both ), Larsson, Quinn (both injured) and Holm (supernumerary foreigner), Lausanne without Hammerer, Hügli, Kuokkanen, Pajuniemi, Pilut, Raffl and Vouardoux (all injured). Lausanne without a goalkeeper from 56:57 to 58:19 and from 58:40.

Fribourg - Servette 1:4 (1:1, 0:2, 0:1)

9262 spectators (sold out). - SR Lemelin/Magnusson, Urfer/Humair. - Goals: 4th Hartikainen (Pouliot, Manninen/power play goal) 0:1. 20th (19:52) De la Rose (Sörensen, Wallmark/power play goal) 1:1. 34th Jooris (Timaschow, Vatanen/power play goal) 1:2. 40th (39:42) Pouliot (Miranda) 1:3. 57th Hartikainen (Pouliot) 1:4 (into the empty net). - Penalties: 3 times 2 minutes against Fribourg-Gottéron, 5 times 2 minutes against Genève-Servette. - PostFinance top scorers: Wallmark; Manninen.

Fribourg-Gottéron: Berra; Diaz, Borgman; Rathgeb, Gunderson; Sutter, Streule; Seiler, Jecker; Nicolet, Wallmark, Sörensen; Sprunger, De la Rose, Marchon; Bertschy, Vey, Mottet; Dorthe, Walser, Gerber.

Genève-Servette: Mayer; Schneller, Berni; Karrer, Lennström; Vatanen, Le Coultre; Jacquemet, Chanton; Hartikainen, Manninen, Praplan; Timaschow, Jooris, Granlund; Miranda, Pouliot, Hischier; Loosli, Völlmin, Bertaggia.

Remarks: Fribourg-Gottéron without Dufner, Schmid (both injured) and Lilja (supernumerary foreigner), Genève-Servette without Descloux, Richard (both injured), Imesch () and Raanta (supernumerary foreigner). Fribourg-Gottéron without a goalkeeper from 55:28 to 56:03.

Bern - Davos 4:0 (3:0, 0:0, 1:0)

17'031 spectators (sold out). - SR Hungerbühler/Piechaczek, Stalder/Huguet. - Goals: 3rd (2:53) Marchon (Untersander, Merelä) 1:0. 4th (3:13) Aaltonen (Merelä, Marchon) 2:0. 6th Simon Moser (Untersander, Schild) 3:0. 48th Schild 4:0. - Penalties: 1 x 2 minutes against Bern, 2 x 2 minutes against Davos. - PostFinance top scorers: Czarnik; Tambellini.

Bern: Reideborn; Loeffel, Nemeth; Untersander, Vermin; Füllemann, Kindschi; Lehmann, Czarnik, Ejdsell; Merelä, Aaltonen, Marchon; Bader, Baumgartner, Scherwey; Schild, Ritzmann, Simon Moser; Schläpfer.

Davos: Aeschlimann (6th Hollenstein); Andersson, Jung; Fora, Dahlbeck; Barandun, Gross; Guebey; Stransky, Ryfors, Tambellini; Frehner, Nussbaumer, Zadina; Kessler, Egli, Lemieux; Wieser, Gredig, Ambühl; Parrée.

Remarks: Bern without Kreis (sick), Graf, Häman Aktell, Klok, Lindholm, Ryser (all injured), Levin Moser, Weber, Wieczorek and Zürcher (all ), Davos without Corvi, Knak, Nordström (all injured), Blaser, Leipold, Lichtensteiger, Müller, Solèr, Van der Kaaij, Waidacher (all ), Honka and McShane (both overage foreigners).

SCL Tigers - Kloten 2:4 (0:1, 0:2, 2:1)

Langnau. - 6000 spectators (sold out). - SR Stolc/Tscherrig, Duc/Francey. - Goals: 19th Schreiber (Grégoire, Wolf) 0:1. 37th (36:46) Niku (Weibel) 0:2. 38th (37:29) Aberg (Wolf) 0:3. 48th Riikola (Mäenalanen, Rohrbach/powerplay goal) 1:3. 53rd Kristof (Saarela, Boltshauser) 2:3. 56th Ojamäki (Morley, Niku) 2:4. - Penalties: 2 times 2 minutes each. - PostFinance top scorers: Pesonen; Ojamäki.

SCL Tigers: Boltshauser; Zanetti, Riikola; Guggenheim, Noah Meier; Cadonau, Erni; Paschoud; Rohrbach, Flavio Schmutz, Pesonen; Allenspach, Malone, Mäenalanen; Julian Schmutz, Kristof, Saarela; Petrini, Salzgeber, Lapinskis; Berger.

Kloten: Zurkirchen; Niku, Profico; Grégoire, Wolf; Sataric, Steve Kellenberger; Sidler; Ojamäki, Morley, Audette; Aberg, Smirnovs, Schreiber; Simic, Schäppi, Meyer; Rafael Meier, Derungs, Weibel; Diem.

Remarks: SCL Tigers without Baltisberger, Charlin, Saarijärvi (all injured), Dukurs, Felcman, Jenni, Mathys and Trachsel (all ), Kloten without Ramel, Steiner (both injured), Aebi, Cuesta Flores, Deussen , Keller (all ) and Hawryluk (supernumerary foreigner). SCL Tigers without goalkeeper from 57:44.

Ambri-Piotta - Biel 5:2 (1:1, 2:0, 2:1)

6645 spectators. - SR Kaukokari/Mollard, Obwegeser/Gnemmi. - Goals: 12. Kubalik (DiDomenico/powerplay goal) 1:0. 15. Burren 1:1. 29. Maillet 2:1 (penalty). 40th (39:08) DiDomenico (powerplay goal) 3:1. 46th Wüthrich (Zwerger, DiDomenico) 4:1. 57th (56:14) Heed (Kubalik, Maillet/powerplay goal) 5:1. 57th (56:44) Greco (Kneubuehler) 5:2. - Penalties: 3 times 2 minutes against Ambri-Piotta, 7 times 2 minutes against Biel. - PostFinance top scorers: Kubalik; Rajala.

Ambri-Piotta: Juvonen; Heed, Zgraggen; Virtanen, Terraneo; Wüthrich, Isacco Dotti; Zaccheo Dotti; DiDomenico, Maillet, Kubalik; Bürgler, Heim, Miles Müller; Pestoni, Landry, De Luca; Grassi, Kostner, Zwerger; Douay.

Biel: Säteri; Burren, Grossmann; Blessing, Jakowenko; Dionicio, Zryd; Christe; Hofer, Andersson, Sallinen; Neuenschwander, Luca Christen, Rajala; Kneubuehler, Nicolas Müller, Greco; Sablatnig, Tanner, Bachofner.

Remarks: Ambri-Piotta without Curran (supernumerary foreigner), Biel without Bärtschi, Cunti, Haas, Lööv, Stampfli (all injured), Bächler, Livio Christen, Villard (all ) and Heponiemi (supernumerary foreigner).