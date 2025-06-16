Marlen Reusser poses proudly with the overall winner's trophy. Picture: Keystone

Marlen Reusser proves to be the dominant rider from A to Z in the fifth edition of the women's Tour de Suisse, which was relaunched in 2021. Now the Bernese rider is setting her sights on the really big goals.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Marlen Reusser said in summer 2020 that she still had a lot to learn. Despite being 28 years old at the time, she still considered herself a junior to some extent. "The automatisms don't always work yet," said the Bernese rider, who only got her first racing license in her mid-twenties.

Thanks to her big "engine", she soon made it to the top internationally in the time trial discipline. In stages with a mass start, however, the climb took longer because she was initially uncomfortable in the field with so many riders around her. As a result, Reusser sometimes rode at the front throughout the race, which unnecessarily sapped her energy. She then lacked this in the final.

Potential quickly recognized

Nevertheless, Swiss Cycling and in particular the long-time national coach Edi Telser quickly recognized "Marlen's potential. But there are many athletes with potential, you have to be able to realize it. Marlen wanted to and was able to."

However, Reusser, who first completed her medical studies before entering the world of cycling and then worked as an assistant doctor for a while, was repeatedly accompanied by setbacks such as falls or health problems.

Progress even in "old" age

Reusser came to cycling as a career changer. Because she had not been training and racing on a bike since she was a junior, the Bernese cyclist needed to take action. In terms of technique, for example on bends and descents. But also when riding in a larger field, where it was important to develop reflexes in order to be able to react to certain situations with as little loss of strength as possible.

Reusser's progress in all areas was striking, even as an over-30 rider. Her learning curve was so steep that she doesn't have to shy away from comparison with the very best when it comes to technique and downhill skiing. Reusser keeps a cool head even in stressful and potentially race-deciding situations, intuitively chooses the right tactics and doesn't waste energy pointlessly (anymore).

Attacking at the right moment

The situation on Sunday in the final stage of the Tour de Suisse is representative of this. Reusser seized the initiative on the steep climb to Michaelskreuz. She set a fast pace, but one that suited her - not half a dozen riders were able to follow her. "That way I was able to prevent repeated attacks."

On the subsequent descent towards the finish, Reusser skillfully kept in the slipstream of Vollering, who was chasing Katarzyna Niewiadoma. Just as the duo caught up with the Polish rider, Reusser made a determined attack on a short counter-climb - and then rode solo and in time trial style towards the stage and overall victory.

"It was a situation I couldn't have wished for better," said Reusser after her triumph across the line with a mischievous smile on her face. However, it was also a situation that she had brought about with her tactical skill.

Focus on overall Giro victory

But even now, after her dominating performance at the Tour de Suisse, where she was at least on a par with the world's best tour specialist Vollering, Reusser has no intention of sitting back. In the short time until the start of the Giro d'Italia, she will continue her altitude training. For the Giro, her personal highlight of the season, which begins with a time trial - her specialty discipline - she wants to go the extra mile.

Edi Telser will also be in the Engadin. The national road racing coach still sees potential in the athlete. It's no longer about basics as it used to be, but rather just about details. "You can always improve one thing or another," says Telser, but without going into further detail.

The now two-time Tour de Suisse winner is happy to get involved. For Marlen Reusser, the desire to learn and thereby make progress is a continuous process. One that should lead her to even greater things. First to overall victory in the Giro, and later perhaps to triumph in the Tour de France or to Olympic or World Championship gold.