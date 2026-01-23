Remco Evenepoel wins the individual time trial at the 2026 Tour de France. Florian Lipowitz, a contender for the podium, is forced to withdraw from the race.

Olympic and world champion Evenepoel of Belgium prevailed on the 26-kilometer stage with a 500-meter elevation gain from Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains, finishing 28 seconds ahead of Tadej Pogacar.

The Slovenian continues to hold a comfortable lead in the overall standings, four and a half minutes ahead of Evenepoel. Isaac del Toro remains in third place, but the young Frenchman Paul Seixas has closed the gap to just 20 seconds.

The best Swiss result on the southern shore of Lake Geneva went to Yannis Voisard. The Jura native finished 23rd, placing him just ahead of Mauro Schmid. The two Swiss runners finished just over three minutes behind the winner.

Voisard has moved up to 10th place in the overall standings. Florian Lipowitz crashed in the curve on the flat. The German, who finished third in the 2025 Tour and was also in the top ten this year, had to withdraw from the race, clutching his shoulder.

Evenepoel, who had already won Sunday’s mountain stage ahead of Pogacar, secured a start-to-finish victory. Over the first 10 km, as the riders tackled a 500-meter climb on a moderate gradient, he gained 14 seconds on Pogacar. The rest of the riders had already fallen a minute or more behind. On the descent and the flat sections, Pogacar didn’t take any risks and failed to make up any time.

On Wednesday, the sprinters can hope for a stage victory in Voiron, provided that a breakaway group doesn’t manage to pull away decisively on the climbs at the start of the stage. Even 10 km before the finish, the sprinters will have to work hard on a slight incline to stay in contention.