Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel wins the Clásica de San Sebastián. Swiss riders Jan Christen and Marc Hirschi finish in the top 8 at the World Tour race.

Just six days after finishing second in the Tour de France, Remco Evenepoel triumphed for the fourth time at the cycling classic in the Basque Country. This makes the former world champion the sole record-holder for the most wins in the race, which has been held since 1981.

After 221 km, Evenepoel prevailed in a two-man sprint against Tour King of the Mountains Richard Carapaz of Ecuador, following a successful comeback from a flat tire and an attack on the final climb.

Two Swiss riders put in a strong performance. Jan Christen and Marc Hirschi crossed the finish line in San Sebastián as part of the first chasing group and finished in 7th and 8th place, 29 seconds behind.