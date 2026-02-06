  1. Residential Customers
2026 Olympics in the ticker Everything is ready for the opening ceremony at the San Siro

Jan Arnet

6.2.2026

The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! In our daily ticker, we will keep you up to date with the most important events and results.

06.02.2026, 10:14

06.02.2026, 19:49

The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day

  • 10.05 am: Curling mixed doubles preliminary round: Switzerland - Italy 4:12
  • 11.30 am: Alpine Skiing Women Downhill 2nd Training
  • 11.30 am: Alpine skiing men downhill 3rd training session
  • 14.40: Ice field hockey women preliminary round: Switzerland - Czech Republic
  • 20.00 hrs: Opening ceremony
Show more

Watch the opening ceremony with blue TV

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • The most important Olympic news

    ;

  • The medal table

    • Show more
When is what on?. The event calendar for the Winter Olympics in Milano/Cortina

When is what on?The event calendar for the Winter Olympics in Milano/Cortina

More Olympics

2026 Olympics. Why the Stelvio is one of the most dangerous downhill slopes in the world

2026 OlympicsWhy the Stelvio is one of the most dangerous downhill slopes in the world

How SRF reports from the Olympics. 220 hours live on TV - with these well-known faces and voices

How SRF reports from the Olympics220 hours live on TV - with these well-known faces and voices

Thriller against the Czech Republic. The Swiss women's field hockey team win against the Czech Republic after penalties

Thriller against the Czech RepublicThe Swiss women's field hockey team win against the Czech Republic after penalties

Davis Cup. Switzerland leads Tunisia 2-0 after the first day

Davis CupSwitzerland leads Tunisia 2-0 after the first day

Halftime show, favorites, prices. These facts you need to know about the 2026 Super Bowl

Halftime show, favorites, pricesThese facts you need to know about the 2026 Super Bowl