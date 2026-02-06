The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! In our daily ticker, we will keep you up to date with the most important events and results.

Jan Arnet

The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day 10.05 am: Curling mixed doubles preliminary round: Switzerland - Italy 4:12

11.30 am: Alpine Skiing Women Downhill 2nd Training

11.30 am: Alpine skiing men downhill 3rd training session

14.40: Ice field hockey women preliminary round: Switzerland - Czech Republic

20.00 hrs: Opening ceremony Show more

Olympia 2026 Alle News Resultate

Watch the opening ceremony with blue TV