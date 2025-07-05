From Lille to Paris - what the Tour de France 2025 will bring - Gallery Like Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel, the double Olympic champion from Paris 2024, is one of Pogacar's biggest challengers. Image: Keystone Two days before the start of the Tour de France, all the teams and riders were presented in Lille. Image: Keystone Team UAE Emirates with last year's winner Tadej Pogacar at the team presentation. Image: Keystone Pogacar's compatriot Primoz Roglic (front left) leads the Red Bull Bora-hansgrohe team. Image: Keystone The world champion is confident: Tadej Pogacar is the man to beat at the 112th Tour de France. Image: Keystone Silvan Dillier (2nd from right) with the Alpecin-Deceuninck team of leader Mathieu van der Poel. Image: Keystone Stefan Bisseger at the team presentation on Thursday in Lille. The rider from Thurgau is one of five Swiss participants. Image: Keystone Tadej Pogacar (left) is the hunted, Jonas Vingegaard the one who wants to reclaim the throne. Image: Keystone Two-time overall winner Jonas Vingegaard in the special Tour jersey of his team Visma Lease a Bike. Image: Keystone From Lille to Paris - what the Tour de France 2025 will bring - Gallery Like Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel, the double Olympic champion from Paris 2024, is one of Pogacar's biggest challengers. Image: Keystone Two days before the start of the Tour de France, all the teams and riders were presented in Lille. Image: Keystone Team UAE Emirates with last year's winner Tadej Pogacar at the team presentation. Image: Keystone Pogacar's compatriot Primoz Roglic (front left) leads the Red Bull Bora-hansgrohe team. Image: Keystone The world champion is confident: Tadej Pogacar is the man to beat at the 112th Tour de France. Image: Keystone Silvan Dillier (2nd from right) with the Alpecin-Deceuninck team of leader Mathieu van der Poel. Image: Keystone Stefan Bisseger at the team presentation on Thursday in Lille. The rider from Thurgau is one of five Swiss participants. Image: Keystone Tadej Pogacar (left) is the hunted, Jonas Vingegaard the one who wants to reclaim the throne. Image: Keystone Two-time overall winner Jonas Vingegaard in the special Tour jersey of his team Visma Lease a Bike. Image: Keystone

3338.8 kilometers peppered with 5 mountain finishes - including the infamous Mont Ventoux - and an Olympic feeling in Paris: the 112th Tour de France has a lot to offer. But the favorites are clear.

Where does the Tour de France start?

The Grand Départ takes place in Lille on Saturday, the first time it has been held in France for four years. Even after that, the 112th edition of the Tour de France will take place exclusively on French soil - a rarity after three Tour starts abroad and in view of the upcoming detours to Barcelona (2026) and Edinburgh (2027).

The flat stage 1 offers the sprinters the chance to put on the maillot jaune for the first time since Alexander Kristoff in 2020. The most frequently named favorites are Biniam Girmay, Jasper Philipsen, Tim Merlier and Jonathan Milan. However, the four have their sights set on the green jersey of the points leader rather than the yellow jersey of the overall leader. Girmay (2024) and Philipsen (2023) were the last two sprint kings of the Tour.

A duel - or more?

It seems that the battle for overall victory will come down to two riders - if at all. Tadej Pogacar's relentless dominance makes the world champion the big favorite once again after his third Tour victory last year. But Jonas Vingegaard, his great rival, wants to believe that he will once again become the Slovenian's stubborn adversary. However, the Dane will have to improve significantly if he wants to ascend to the throne again after his triumphs in 2022 and 2023 and draw level with Pogacar in terms of victories.

Pogacar certainly doesn't need to fear his opponents, as he proved once again in mid-June with his convincing victory at the Tour of the Dauphiné. Although he lost out to Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel in the time trial, neither of them were able to put up much of a fight against him in the mountains.

Evenepoel, who finished third on the podium last year, also has the disadvantage that his team Soudal Quick-Step is not as strong as Pogacar's UAE Dreamteam or Vingegaard's Visma squad. This also applies to Primoz Roglic, who with Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe must first prove that he can finish the Tour de France again for the first time since his bitter defeat to Pogacar in 2020.

What are the highlights?

It certainly won't be a walk in the park for Tadej Pogacar, this sport is too unpredictable for that. Three weeks full of passion, drama, intense joy and deep suffering await the 184 riders. Although the first week promises predominantly flat terrain or stages for powerful puncheurs, the favorites must remain vigilant in view of the hectic peloton and the threat of crashes.

Highlights include two time trials - one of which is uphill in the Pyrenees - and six demanding mountain stages. After a three-year break, the Tour also returns to the legendary Mont Ventoux. Even before the 16th stage with this climb, two mountain finishes are already scheduled in the Pyrenees.

The decision is likely to be made in the Alps: with further mountain finishes on the dreaded Col de la Loze, where Pogacar suffered a historic collapse in 2023, and in La Plagne. The crowning finale will be the arrival on the Champs-Élysées on July 27 - this time with a new feature: just like last year at the Olympic Games, the final lap will lead over the Montmartre climb three times.

What roles will the Swiss play?

Even without permanent starter Stefan Küng, who has not missed a Tour de France since 2017, Switzerland is represented in the peloton with two more riders compared to last year. A total of five Swiss riders will be at the start, including Marc Hirschi after a two-year break from the Tour. The Bernese rider, who incidentally was the last Helvetic Tour stage winner on his debut in 2020, will be riding stages for the Swiss Tudor team together with two-time world champion Julian Alaphilippe. Teammate Fabian Lienhard is celebrating his Tour debut and will mainly be providing assistance.

Silvan Dillier will play an important role for Alpecin-Deceuninck as a noble helper for team leader Mathieu van der Poel. Mauro Schmid, who showed himself to be in impressive form last week by winning the time trial and road championship titles, wants to cause a surprise as a breakaway rider on the medium-difficulty stages. Time trial specialist Stefan Bissegger, on the other hand, is likely to have the 33-kilometre long and flat individual time trial in the first week marked in bold in his calendar.