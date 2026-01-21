Michael Liniger is no longer coach of EV Zug. Picture: sda

After 10 defeats in a row, EV Zug is taking the consequences and parting ways with coach Michael Liniger with immediate effect. Benoît Groulx will take over until the end of the season.

Luca Betschart

The time of Michael Liniger (46) as head coach of EV Zug has come to an end. The 57-year-old Canadian Benoît Groulx will take over until the end of the season. This was announced by EV Zug in a press release the day after its elimination from the Champions Hockey League.

Michael Liniger has worked at EV Zug since 2023. He initially assisted Dan Tangnes. Following Tangnes' departure, the Emmental native took over as head coach for the current season. However, EVZ never lived up to the high expectations under Liniger.

The season started well with a 3-0 win against Bern (h) and a 2-1 win in Lugano (a). But this was immediately followed by four defeats out of five games. Then, at the beginning of October, they lost another four competitive games in a row. November also saw another four defeats in a row. And in the new year, this historic negative streak began with ten consecutive losses in competitive matches. Zug has not won an away game since the end of October. The Central Swiss team dropped to 9th place in the table.

Groulx takes over

At the start of the season, Zug were dreaming of returning to title contention. Leonardo Genoni is still regarded as the best Swiss goalie, Rafael Diaz returned from Fribourg, Zug acquired the Czech David Sklenicka from Lausanne, and they snatched Dominik Kubalik from HC Ambri-Piotta.

But despite these stars, head coach Liniger could not find a way to win - "and the head coach is responsible for the team's performance," said Patrick Lengwiler, CEO of EV Zug.

Liniger's successor will be the Canadian Benoît Groulx. The Canadian worked for a long time in the American Hockey League as head coach of Syracuse and Rochester. Groulx was U20 World Champion with Canada in 2015. Most recently, he coached Traktor Chelyabinsk until November, which he led to the KHL final last spring.