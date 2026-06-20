After twelve years in the role, Reto Kläy is stepping down as sports director of EV Zug, the club announced.

The board of directors, led by President Hans-Peter Strebel, decided to terminate the arrangement effective immediately. His successor will be Ted Suihkonen, who has served as Head of Development for the Central Swiss club since 2022. The 48-year-old American-Swedish dual citizen will be supported by longtime player Reto Suri, head coach of Zug’s U21 team.

With Kläy as sports director, EVZ won the championship title in 2021 and 2022. However, the last two seasons both ended in the quarterfinals. The 47-year-old was not dismissed for this reason, but because his vision for the club’s future strategic direction did not align with that of the board of directors.

Specifically, the issue reportedly revolves around the state-of-the-art OYM training center in Cham, which Strebel financed. While it offers ideal conditions, there are also critical voices. Kläy is said to have suggested changes to the club’s collaboration with the OYM—based on feedback from the players after the season.