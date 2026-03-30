Zug's sports director Reto Kläy is challenged, Keystone

EV Zug must take action after being eliminated again in the playoff quarter-final against Davos. Too much is not coming together.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you EV Zug has been knocked out of the playoff quarter-finals against Davos without a trace.

The Zug team never won more than two games in a row last season and repeatedly delivered questionable performances.

EVZ sporting director Reto Kläy lists various construction sites. He also holds himself accountable. Show more

Everything should have been better in the current championship after the disastrous quarter-final series against Davos a year ago (0:4). The contracts of the three Swedes Gabriel Carlsson, Niklas Hansson and Fredrik Olofsson were terminated. In their place, the club signed Dominik Kubalik, Tomas Tatar and David Sklenicka. Kubalik was the top scorer in qualifying the season before, when he wore the Ambri-Piotta kit, with 27 goals, while Tatar came with the experience of almost 1,000 games in the NHL.

Accordingly, EVZ was rated highly in the predictions. But then the Zug team never won more than two games in a row and repeatedly delivered questionable performances. Although they at least made it to the quarter-finals via the play-ins, qualifying winners Davos (1:4 wins) were one size too big.

Frustration and stress

The last game on Saturday in Davos was more or less a mirror image of the season. The visitors showed a good first period and went into the first break with a deserved 1:0 lead, but then nothing came together, especially in the middle period. In the first game of this series, the team from central Switzerland gave up a 3:1 lead in the last seven minutes and lost 3:4. "There were moments when we were on an equal footing, but in the end Davos made the difference in the important moments," summarized Zug's sports director Reto Kläy on the phone with the Keystone-SDA news agency shortly after the elimination.

Does he have an explanation for the inconsistency? "Even if that can't be used as an excuse: When you see the kind of absences we had and the team we played with at times, that was one of the factors that led to it. At some point, you end up in a negative spiral. Then there were the inadequate performances of certain players. That's an unfavorable mixture for achieving consistency. It was a snowball effect, leading to frustration and stress. In the end, it's a mental story."

Insufficient team leaders

With certain players, Kläy was referring in particular to the team leaders. Kubalik may have scored 22 goals in the regular season, but he recorded a minus-7 record (total -10) and was outnumbered in three of the five games in the quarterfinals. It was obvious that Jan Kovar (total -12) has passed his peak. Daniel Vozenilek managed a measly four goals and eleven assists in his 41 games this season. Tatar also failed to live up to his reputation and posted a minus-7 record in the playoffs. Lukas Bengtsson missed a large part of the qualifiers and was probably not the team mainstay he should have been.

Of the established Swiss players, Fabrice Herzog was only a shadow of his former self, and goal-guarantee Lino Martschini suffered a cruciate ligament and meniscus injury at the end of October, which meant the end of the season. In defense, veteran Raphael Diaz missed a large part of the regular season. All in all, this was too much of a negative. "You need guys who lead the way. We definitely didn't have enough of that," says Kläy. "The team was somehow almost in a comma. At certain moments, nothing came at all. In the play-in and in certain phases of the playoffs, you could at least see a certain resurgence."

Kläy has to deliver

The negative situation was not helped by the fact that it was the first season as head coach in the top division for coach Michael Liniger, who was sacked on January 21 and replaced by Benoît Groulx after being promoted from assistant. He seemed overwhelmed in the end. Kläy says that his appointment was a mistake in hindsight. "But we had our reasons for doing it at the time. Sometimes you make mistakes in this business."

In any case, Kläy now also has to deliver. Does he feel under pressure? "Everyone has to reflect and ask themselves what they could have done better. That probably includes me the most." It will now be important to find a suitable coach "who can get the team back to where we expect it to be," says Kläy. There will also be talks with Groulx, but it is unlikely that he will be kept on.

Change initiated

As far as the players are concerned, the necessary change has been initiated. With defenseman Eric Schneller and forward Rico Gredig, who were both born in 2005, Zug has brought in two promising talents. Energy player Chris Egli has also joined the team. Nando Eggenberger and Herzog are leaving the EVZ, and the departure of Dominik Schlumpf is also said to have been decided. Among the foreigners, only Vozenilek's contract expires (not counting Jakob Lilja). However, it would not be surprising if there were other changes.

"The team must be given a different face, must have an identity again," emphasizes Kläy. Because the Zug team does not want to experience another season like this.