Ewan Huet made his National League debut with a win on Saturday. Picture: Keystone

Hand on heart: Do you know Ewan Huet? The 20-year-old goalie, son of the great Stanley Cup winner (2010 with Chicago) Cristobal Huet, makes his debut with Kloten and wins 5-2 in Lausanne.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Ewan Huet was in goal for Kloten in Lausanne because regular goalie Ludovic Waeber suffered a serious shoulder injury in Geneva a week ago. The 20-year-old played his second game of the season. In the first, he had shone with Thurgau in the Swiss League. Ewan Huet also shone on his debut in the top division with 34 saves. And in the 40th minute, he set up Harrison Schreiber's 5:2 with an assist across the entire pitch.

The evening was particularly special for the Huet family, as Ewan Huet comes from Lausanne's youth division. He played for Lausanne's youth team for many years. And Cristobal, his father, works as a goalkeeping coach in Lausanne.

A thumping for Bern and Zug - Davos continue to win

Kloten was not the only team to surprise on Saturday: after five defeats in the first five rounds, HC Ajoie thrashed the big skating club Bern 4:0. And EV Zug conceded four goals in the second period against the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers and lost 0:6.

The only constant in the first two weeks of the National League championship is HC Davos. The Grisons also won their sixth game at home with a 2-0 win against Lugano. They already have a five-point lead in the standings after six rounds - primarily because Geneva-Servette won the chasing duel at the ZSC Lions 4-2.

In addition, HC Fribourg-Gottéron defeated the SCL Tigers 5-2 and Biel beat Ambri-Piotta 3-2 on penalties.