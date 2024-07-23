Ex-Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto takes over the management of Sauber. Picture: Keystone

In preparation for its Formula 1 entry in 2026, the future Audi works team is restructuring its management. Former Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto will take over the reins at Sauber from August 1.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The future Audi works team is dismissing the management team around Andreas Seidl and Oliver Hoffmann as it prepares to enter Formula 1.

From August, ex-Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto will take over the reins at Sauber.

Gernot Döllner, Chairman of the Board of Management of Audi AG, is delighted about the prominent new addition: "With his vast experience from over 25 years in Formula 1, he will certainly be able to make a decisive contribution to Audi." Show more

The German Andreas Seidl will no longer be there. The 48-year-old, previously Managing Director of Sauber Motorsport AG, will leave as part of the project's realignment, as will Oliver Hoffmann, previously Chairman of the Sauber Group Board of Directors. Seidl was already Team Principal at the traditional British racing team McLaren between 2019 and 2022 before leaving to join the Audi project.

"I am delighted that we have been able to recruit Mattia Binotto for our ambitious Formula 1 project," said Gernot Döllner, Chairman of the Board of Management of Audi AG: "With his extensive experience from over 25 years in Formula 1, he will certainly be able to make a decisive contribution to Audi."

Binotto was responsible for Formula 1 matters at Ferrari from the beginning of 2019 until the end of 2022, before being replaced by the then Sauber team boss Fred Vasseur. Binotto's official new role at Audi is that of Chief Operating and Chief Technical Officer. This is responsible for the operational management and sporting success of the racing team.

Power struggle with only losers

It is no secret that not everything is going according to plan in the preparations for Audi's Formula 1 entry in 2026. While the development of the new engine in Neuburg an der Donau is meeting its own targets, the future works team is lagging far behind its own expectations this year. Sauber 2024 is the only team still without championship points after 13 races this season.

It therefore comes as no surprise that there has now been a big bang at management level. In recent weeks, there have been repeated rumors that a power struggle is simmering at the top of the team. Seidl was actually responsible for the operational management of the Formula 1 project. However, Chairman of the Board of Directors Oliver Hoffmann is said to have interfered in the business more than Seidl would have liked. As a result, important decisions regarding personnel and the expansion of the infrastructure in Hinwil were delayed or not taken at all.

Audi has now drawn the consequences from the muddled situation. The official announcement makes it clear that the structures were considered too complicated and the processes too lengthy. At any rate, this is how the words of CEO Döllner are to be interpreted: "Our aim is to bring the entire Formula 1 project up to Formula 1 speed through clear management structures, unambiguous responsibilities, reduced interfaces and efficient coordination processes. To achieve this, the team must be able to act independently and quickly."

Binotto back in business

Binotto faces a major challenge in coordinating the Formula 1 project at the sites in Neuburg and Hinwil in the Zurich Oberland. But the 54-year-old Italian, who was born in Lausanne, knows from his time at Ferrari how a works team works and how best to "marry" chassis and engine. Binotto has worked in various roles in the Formula 1 business since 1995 and therefore has excellent political connections.

