Braman has died at the age of just 38 as a result of a brain tumor.

Bryan Braman celebrated the greatest success of his career in his last NFL game in 2018. Now the ex-professional has died very young.

Former Super Bowl winner Bryan Braman has died at the age of 38 from a particularly rare and aggressive form of cancer. His former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, confirmed the death of the former linebacker and was "deeply shocked". The serious illness had only been diagnosed at the beginning of the year, and several operations and chemotherapy treatments were no longer successful.

"Today is a tough day and one that touches me deeply," wrote former teammate Lane Johnson on X, adding: "I always admired Bryan's ability to overcome life's obstacles, his passion for the sport and the love he showed his friends and family. Rest in peace, brother."

Fundraising for father of two

To enable Braman to focus on his fight against the disease, supporters launched an appeal for donations. A total of more than 90,000 US dollars (around 77,500 euros) was collected for the father of two daughters. The page also states that no therapy had brought the desired success and that they wanted to look for alternatives. "But Bryan has not given up," it says.

Braman won the most important trophy in American football with the Eagles in February 2018 in his last outing for the club as an underdog against the New England Patriots. In total, the 1.96-metre man played seven years in the NFL, the first three with the Houston Texans and the last four in Philadelphia.