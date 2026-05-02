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"The disease is incurable" Former national team coach Ralph Krueger makes Parkinson's disease public

Jan Arnet

2.5.2026

Former national team coach Ralph Krueger has Parkinson's disease.
Former national team coach Ralph Krueger has Parkinson's disease.
Keystone

Ralph Krueger has made his Parkinson's disease public. The former coach of the Swiss national ice hockey team speaks openly about his diagnosis for the first time in an interview.

02.05.2026, 09:30

02.05.2026, 09:31

"I was diagnosed with Parkinson's in the fall of 2024. The disease is incurable," says the 66-year-old in an interview with CH Media. As a result, he has deliberately withdrawn more from the public eye. The German-Canadian with a Swiss passport was on the sidelines of the national team from 1998 to 2010.

Although Parkinson's cannot be cured, it can be treated, explains Krueger. While life expectancy is hardly affected, the quality of life can suffer significantly. He actively counteracts this: Several hours of exercise and sport are part of his daily routine.

The first symptoms appeared shortly after his 65th birthday. Suddenly, his hand began to tremble. Two months later, he consulted a doctor, followed by the diagnosis in November 2024. The loss of control hit him hard. However, he has since found a way to accept the disease and live with it.

Krueger wants to encourage other people

Krueger emphasizes that he does not want to be reduced to the disease. He continues to give talks, speaks openly about his situation and wants to encourage other sufferers. He remains closely involved in ice hockey: He wants to watch all of the Swiss national team's games at the World Championships. The team's development fills him with pride.

Krueger is cautious about the dismissal of national team coach Patrick Fischer. "It's crazy, yes. Am I surprised? No." Fischer had shaped a successful era, but he did not want to presume to pass judgment. He has no doubts about Switzerland's chances at the World Cup: "Switzerland will reach the semi-finals."

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