Bronze for the ice hockey national team Ex-NATI star Altmann: "Girls will have these players as role models"

Great emotions among the national team players after winning the bronze medal game. Picture: Keystone

The Swiss women's ice hockey team pull off a coup and win an Olympic medal for the second time since 2014. Former national team player Livia Altmann assesses the situation in an interview with blue Sport.

The last minute of overtime is already underway when Alina Müller combines with Ivana Wey to break through the Swedish defense and score the Swiss ice hockey team's winner in a thrilling bronze medal game. There was huge jubilation at the second Olympic medal in the history of the federation.

Livia Altmann, former national team player and bronze medal winner in 2014, was also overjoyed shortly after the game. "The joy is huge. It's just awesome. I'm so happy for the Swiss and very proud of them," said Altmann in an interview with blue Sport. "I know a lot of the players. Seeing their faces after the winning goal was incredibly emotional, it's mega nice."

Visibility for women's ice hockey

Colin Muller's team showed a lot of fighting spirit during the tournament, praised Altmann, adding: "They showed a certain joy of playing and had great actions - the last goal was incredibly well played. That's why they got so far. Their goalkeeping was also good and they defended with discipline. That was particularly important now."

The second bronze medal after 2014 in Sochi has enormous significance for Swiss women's ice hockey. "One thing is the great joy for the players and everyone around them, Switzerland. The other is what is brilliant for women's field hockey. That's why I'm grateful to the women," explains Altmann and is convinced: "It will give visibility. Girls may have been watching now or will see the medals at some point or get to know the players and have them as role models."

