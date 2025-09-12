Jason Collins is suffering from a brain tumor. (archive picture) Keystone

Jason Collins was the first professional player in the four major US leagues to make his homosexuality public. Eleven years after the end of his career, he is seriously ill.

DPA dpa

The American former basketball player Jason Collins, who in 2013 was the first professional player in the four major US leagues to come out publicly about his homosexuality, has to undergo treatment for a brain tumor. This was announced by the NBA, for which he is an ambassador, on behalf of the 46-year-old's family.

"Jason and his family appreciate your support and prayers and politely ask that you respect their privacy as they focus on Jason's health and well-being," the statement added.

Collins played in the North American professional league for the New Jersey Nets, Memphis, Minnesota, Atlanta, Boston, Washington and Brooklyn. He ended his career in 2014.