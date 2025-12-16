  1. Residential Customers
He had already ended his career Ex-NHL forward Derick Brassard signs with Servette

SDA

16.12.2025 - 12:37

Neo-Geneva's Derick Brassard in an Ottawa Senators uniform in November 2022.
Keystone

HC Genève-Servette signs a 38-year-old NHL veteran. The Canadian forward Derick Brassard has signed a contract until the end of the season, as the Geneva club announced.

Keystone-SDA

16.12.2025, 12:37

Brassard played 1131 games in 16 seasons in the North American professional league, recording 240 goals and 373 assists. The Québécois became world champion with Canada in 2016.

In 2023, Brassard retired due to an ankle injury, but after making a full recovery, he returned to this decision and convinced the Genève-Servette management with his resume.