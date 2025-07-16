2010 in Vancouver: Audun Grönvold wins Olympic bronze. Picture: Mark J. Terrill/AP/dpa

Former ski crosser Audun Grönvold was on a hut tour when he was struck by lightning. The Norwegian dies from his injuries. He celebrated his greatest sporting success at the 2010 Olympics.

The winter sports world mourns the death of former ski cross athlete Audun Grönvold. The bronze medal winner at the 2010 Olympic Games in Vancouver was struck by lightning during a hut tour and later died of his injuries in hospital, according to the Norwegian Ski Association. The Norwegian was 49 years old.

Grönvold's widow Kristin Tandberg Haugsjaa said goodbye in an emotional Facebook post, quoted by the local newspaper "Hamar Arbeiderblad". "Audun, my great love and my best friend for 20 years. Today you left us," she wrote.

Bronze at the World Championships and Olympics

Grönvold started his career as a ski racer and became Norwegian champion in alpine skiing before switching to ski cross in 2004. He won the bronze medal at the 2005 World Championships and came third again at the 2010 Olympic Games in Vancouver.

In the same year, he ended his active career due to health problems and then took over as coach of the Norwegian ski cross team. "Norwegian skiing has lost a remarkable personality who meant so much to both the alpine and freestyle communities," wrote the Norwegian Ski Association.