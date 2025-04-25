Camila Giorgi at the 2021 Venice International Film Festival. KEYSTONE

After leaving tennis and Italy under rather mysterious circumstances, Camila Giorgi will soon be back on TV - as a contestant on "Isola dei Famosi".

No time? blue News summarizes for you Camila Giorgi left tennis without warning in May last year.

Giorgi was also involved in a tax dispute with the Italian tax authorities. The Italian now lives in Argentina. However, the move had nothing to do with this, according to Giorgi.

A trial against her will take place in May due to a forged Covid certificate.

Meanwhile, the former world number 26 will take part in the next edition of "L'Isola dei Famosi". Show more

Camila Giorgi is preparing for her return to the limelight. The 33-year-old surprisingly left tennis - and Italy - just under a year ago. She will soon be visible to the Italian public again. As reported by "oggi.it", Giorgi will take part in "Isola dei Famosi" in May, a format in the style of "I'm a star - get me out of here!", also known as "jungle camp" in this country.

The sudden farewell to Italy

Last May, the Italian disappeared from tennis without officially retiring. It then became known that she was involved in a tax dispute in her home country involving the seizure of 480,000 euros.

In October, she explained her version in an interview with "Verissimo": "I had planned my retirement, everything was ready for the announcement. I was taken off the anti-doping lists, the fans started talking about it. The news then said I had disappeared, but that wasn't true."

She clarifies that the tax matters were handled by third parties and that her father, although he was her coach, was not involved in these matters. She rules out a possible return to tennis: "When I close a door, I never open it again". Today she lives in Buenos Aires with the politician Ramiro Marra. In everyday life, she is busy with fashion and cooking as an influencer.

Now on TV - and soon in court

Giorgi will soon be one of the contestants on "Isola dei Famosi". The TV show, which starts on May 7, will take place in Honduras. At the same time, a trial against her and other defendants for forged Covid certificates is taking place in Vicenza.

A total of 23 people have been charged. Ten of them are seeking a settlement, including a doctor who is said to have vaccinated several patients during the pandemic - without actually vaccinating them. These included Giorgi and her brother Leandro.

Giorgi told "oggi.it" about the case: "I was very surprised by the doctor. I thought we had a friendly relationship. Instead, she mentioned my name whenever she was in trouble. I didn't know that she hadn't given me the vaccine. I only found out later that this wasn't true."

Now the neo-influencer, who once made it to 26th place in the world rankings, will appear scantily clad on television. "My mother always told me: as long as you can show your body, use it, because after that you won't be able to," Giorgi said in 2021.

The editorial team wrote this article with the help of AI.