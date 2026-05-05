Stan Wawrinka has to withdraw from the second qualifying round of the Masters in Rome Keystone

Stan Wawrinka will not be able to play in the second round of qualifying in Rome. The Vaud native was supposed to play against the Spaniard Pablo Carreño Busta for a place in the main draw of the Masters.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The former world number three paid a high price for the more than two hours he spent on Monday in his first round match against Stefano Travaglia. The 41-year-old from the canton of Vaud appeared to be ailing after this match.

Wawrinka is due to take part in the Geneva Open (May 17 to 23) and possibly the Challenger tournament in Bordeaux (May 12 to 17) before playing his last French Open at the end of the month.