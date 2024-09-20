  1. Residential Customers
"Inappropriate language" Expletive in press conference: Max Verstappen fined

20.9.2024 - 16:30

Max Verstappen is punished for a swear word.
Picture: dpa
Picture: dpa

Max Verstappen uses inappropriate language in his choice of words. This earns the Formula 1 world champion a penalty. He now has to do community service.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Things are not going as planned for Max Verstappen and Red Bull at the moment. The Dutchman has been waiting seven races for a win and has a few problems with his car.
  • At a press conference, Verstappen swears when asked about his car - and is punished by the race stewards for his choice of words.
Max Verstappen's choice of words has landed the Formula 1 world champion a penalty. The Red Bull driver swore in the official press conference for the Singapore Grand Prix. Verstappen was subsequently summoned by the race stewards. The subsequent verdict: he must perform community service. The FIA media department did not reveal on which project and to what extent he must "serve" the hours.

At the press conference on Thursday, Verstappen was asked about his car, in which he had previously only finished fifth in Baku after numerous problems. "As soon as I went into qualifying, I knew the car was fucked," replied the 26-year-old.

Role models should be careful in public

The stewards now pointed out that the language used in public must comply with "generally accepted standards for all target groups and broadcasts". During the summons, Verstappen apologized for his behaviour. However, he also explained that the word he used was common in the language "as he learned it, as English is not his first language".

The race stewards acknowledged this. However, they pointed out that role models must learn "to be mindful when speaking in public forums, especially when they are not under particular pressure".

Title defense in danger?. In a vicious circle: Max Verstappen and the Red Bull crisis

Title defense in danger?In a vicious circle: Max Verstappen and the Red Bull crisis

In the days before, the President of the FIA, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, had spoken out in an interview and called on the management of the racing series to reduce the amount of swear words in the TV broadcast of the races.

