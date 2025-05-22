Three major wreath festivals are scheduled for next Sunday: The Lucerne and St.Gallen Cantonal Championships and the Seeland Championships. The Bernese are the last sub-association to start the wreath festival season.
- On Sunday, May 25, the Bernese Cantonal Wrestling Association (BKSV) will be the last sub-association to start the wreath festival season at the Seeland Festival.
- In addition to the Seeland Festival, the Lucerne and St.Gallen Cantonal Festivals will also be taking place - also with a top line-up.
Top pairings
Seeland wrestling festival with top line-up
The Bernese will be the fifth and last sub-federation to start the wreath festival season next Sunday. blue Sport will be ticking the festival on 25 May live.
The top pairings from the Seeland
- Fabian Staudenmann - Lario Kramer
- Florian Gnägi - Romain Collaud
- Adrian Walther - Curdin Orlik
- Matthias Aeschbacher - Remo Käser
- Philipp Roth - Patrick Schenk
- Michael Ledermann - Kilian von Weissenfluh
- Severin Schwander - Dominik Gasser
- Michael Moser - Ivan Thöni
- Dominik Roth - Simon Graf
- Etienne Burger - Leo Siegenthaler