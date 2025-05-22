  1. Residential Customers
Top pairings at the Seeland festival Fabian Staudenmann and other top wrestlers start the wreath festival season

Linus Hämmerli

22.5.2025

Fabian Staudenmann will be fighting for oak leaves again next Sunday.
KEYSTONE

Three major wreath festivals are scheduled for next Sunday: The Lucerne and St.Gallen Cantonal Championships and the Seeland Championships. The Bernese are the last sub-association to start the wreath festival season.

22.05.2025, 15:58

22.05.2025, 17:27

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On Sunday, May 25, the Bernese Cantonal Wrestling Association (BKSV) will be the last sub-association to start the wreath festival season at the Seeland Festival.
  • In addition to the Seeland Festival, the Lucerne and St.Gallen Cantonal Festivals will also be taking place - also with a top line-up.
  • blue Sport will be ticking the festivals live this Sunday.
  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • Top pairings

    Seeland wrestling festival with top line-up

    The Bernese will be the fifth and last sub-federation to start the wreath festival season next Sunday. blue Sport will be ticking the festival on 25 May live.

    The top pairings from the Seeland

    • Fabian Staudenmann - Lario Kramer
    • Florian Gnägi - Romain Collaud
    • Adrian Walther - Curdin Orlik
    • Matthias Aeschbacher - Remo Käser
    • Philipp Roth - Patrick Schenk
    • Michael Ledermann - Kilian von Weissenfluh
    • Severin Schwander - Dominik Gasser
    • Michael Moser - Ivan Thöni
    • Dominik Roth - Simon Graf
    • Etienne Burger - Leo Siegenthaler
