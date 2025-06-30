  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Recharge batteries Fabian Staudenmann cancels for the Emmental wrestling festival

Linus Hämmerli

30.6.2025

Fabian Staudenmann celebrates his victory at the Bernese Oberland.
Fabian Staudenmann celebrates his victory at the Bernese Oberland.
KEYSTONE

Fabian Staudenmann will not be taking part in the Emmental Wrestling Festival next Sunday. The top wrestler is taking a short break to recuperate.

30.06.2025, 16:28

30.06.2025, 16:34

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Fabian Staudenmann wins his third wreath festival of the season at the Bernese Oberland.
  • In an Instagram post, Staudenmann talks about the "midsummer" conditions of the past festivals. He will not be competing in the upcoming Schwingfest.
  • Staudenmann is back for the Bernese Cantonal Festival on July 13.
Show more

Fabian Staudenmann wins the Bernese Oberland in Frutigen. After being defeated in the first round, he starts to catch up and strings together five victories.

In addition to Staudenmann, the weather also shows its best side. "It gets even hotter!" writes the Bernese on Instagram the day after his festival victory, after the Schwarzsee Schwinget had already shown its "midsummer" side a week earlier.

Swinging in the blazing sun at temperatures well over 30 degrees needs energy. So Staudenmann decides to take a short break on Monday. The king contender cancels his participation in the Emmental Wrestling Festival next Sunday. "After intensive weeks, I'm giving myself a short break."

However, Staudenmann will be back in the sawdust on July 13. Then the Bernese Cantonal Championships in Langnau are on the program. "I'm looking forward to attacking with full batteries again at the cantonal championships," says Staudenmann.

More on the topic

More sport

Top wrestler Fabian Staudenmann. His great-grandmother has to reach into her wallet after Stoos triumph

Top wrestler Fabian StaudenmannHis great-grandmother has to reach into her wallet after Stoos triumph

Runner-up Nick Alpiger.

Runner-up Nick Alpiger"I'm not doing myself any favors if I say I want to be wrestling king"

blue Sport reporter sweats along. How hard top wrestler Staudenmann trains for the title of king

blue Sport reporter sweats alongHow hard top wrestler Staudenmann trains for the title of king

From Anschwingen to Zwilchhose. The ABC of wrestling for newcomers

From Anschwingen to ZwilchhoseThe ABC of wrestling for newcomers