Fabian Staudenmann celebrates his victory at the Bernese Oberland. KEYSTONE

Fabian Staudenmann will not be taking part in the Emmental Wrestling Festival next Sunday. The top wrestler is taking a short break to recuperate.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fabian Staudenmann wins his third wreath festival of the season at the Bernese Oberland.

In an Instagram post, Staudenmann talks about the "midsummer" conditions of the past festivals. He will not be competing in the upcoming Schwingfest.

Staudenmann is back for the Bernese Cantonal Festival on July 13. Show more

Fabian Staudenmann wins the Bernese Oberland in Frutigen. After being defeated in the first round, he starts to catch up and strings together five victories.

In addition to Staudenmann, the weather also shows its best side. "It gets even hotter!" writes the Bernese on Instagram the day after his festival victory, after the Schwarzsee Schwinget had already shown its "midsummer" side a week earlier.

Swinging in the blazing sun at temperatures well over 30 degrees needs energy. So Staudenmann decides to take a short break on Monday. The king contender cancels his participation in the Emmental Wrestling Festival next Sunday. "After intensive weeks, I'm giving myself a short break."

However, Staudenmann will be back in the sawdust on July 13. Then the Bernese Cantonal Championships in Langnau are on the program. "I'm looking forward to attacking with full batteries again at the cantonal championships," says Staudenmann.

More on the topic