Fabian Staudenmann, the beaming winner in glorious weather in Uetendorf. Picture: sda

Fabian Staudenmann wins the Mittelländische Schwingfest for the fourth time after 2021, 2023 and 2024. The 25-year-old Swiss wrestler from Bern celebrates a commanding success in Uetendorf.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Staudenmann, who had to share victory with Adrian Walther in wet conditions at last year's Mittelländischer in Riggisberg, was already 1.25 points ahead after five rounds this time under a bright sky. He won the final round after less than two minutes against 19-year-old David Scheuner, who had won a round against Matthias Aeschbacher, among others.

Adrian Walther and Michael Moser finished behind Staudenmann.

Videos from the department