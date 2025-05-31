  1. Residential Customers
All rounds won Fabian Staudenmann triumphs for the 4th time at the Mittelländischen

SDA

31.5.2025 - 18:22

Fabian Staudenmann, the beaming winner in glorious weather in Uetendorf.
Fabian Staudenmann, the beaming winner in glorious weather in Uetendorf.
Picture: sda

Fabian Staudenmann wins the Mittelländische Schwingfest for the fourth time after 2021, 2023 and 2024. The 25-year-old Swiss wrestler from Bern celebrates a commanding success in Uetendorf.

Keystone-SDA

31.05.2025, 18:22

31.05.2025, 18:35

Staudenmann, who had to share victory with Adrian Walther in wet conditions at last year's Mittelländischer in Riggisberg, was already 1.25 points ahead after five rounds this time under a bright sky. He won the final round after less than two minutes against 19-year-old David Scheuner, who had won a round against Matthias Aeschbacher, among others.

Adrian Walther and Michael Moser finished behind Staudenmann.

