Swiss pitcher Fabio Bundi was selected in the 11th round, 325th overall, in the MLB Draft.

The Miami Marlins drafted the 22-year-old from Zurich after he had spent the previous two seasons playing for Monterey Peninsula College.

Bundi thus has the chance to become the first Swiss player since Otto Hess in 1902 to play in the MLB. However, just how difficult it is to actually get playing time is illustrated by Dominic Scheffler, who has been with the Cincinnati Reds since 2023 but has not yet played in the MLB.

Last year, Bundi and Scheffler finished in 11th place at the European Championships with the Swiss national team.