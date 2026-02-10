The Olympic sprint ends far too soon for Nadine Fähndrich. Picture: Keystone

Nadine Fähndrich misses out on the hoped-for Olympic medal in the individual sprint and surprisingly fails in the quarter-finals, where she runs out of steam on the home straight. At the finish line, the 30-year-old is at a loss.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nadine Fähndrich fails surprisingly early in the quarter-finals of the classic sprint and has to bury her medal dream for the time being.

On one of her favorite courses, the co-favorite collapses on the home stretch and searches for explanations in the finish area.

In the SRF interview, she can no longer hold back the tears at the thought of her surroundings. Show more

Nadine Fähndrich's big day actually goes according to plan. The co-favorite finished fifth in the prologue of the classic sprint and made a good impression in her quarter-final - until the home straight. That's when the usually very fast Swiss athlete slumps, is passed by her competitors and is eliminated at the first hurdle.

"I was at the finish line and didn't know exactly what had happened. I had the feeling that I had done everything I could. I ran actively, I was focused and consistent. On the home straight it just didn't want to happen. I don't know if I chose the wrong lane," said Fähndrich in the SRF interview, unable to explain her collapse on one of her favorite routes.

Proud of the work she has done

Fähndrich has celebrated great success in Val die Fiemme in the past, winning the sprint last year and shining in second place in the Tour de Ski at the beginning of this year. "What is very difficult for me is that I know how many people have invested so much and also suffered," says the 30-year-old and can no longer hold back her tears: "I feel sorry for them if I end up being the piece of the puzzle that is missing."

However, Fähndrich also emphasizes in the moment of defeat: "The work we have done up to this point should make us proud - even if it is a disappointment in the end." The 2025 World Championship bronze medal winner doesn't just want to identify with the medals: "It's as if I'm only good if I win them. I said to myself that it's not actually the medal that matters. It's just a small part of the whole thing."

But postponed is perhaps only suspended. Fähndrich is still focusing on the team sprint and the relay. However, these should be the last chances for an Olympic medal. Fähndrich tells Blick: "These are my last Olympic Games."