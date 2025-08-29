Nick Alpiger doing yoga. Here in the middle of the "Camatkarasana" (Wild Thing) pose. z.Vg.

Nick Alpiger is a family man, carpenter and runner-up. Will he succeed in taking the throne at the Swiss Nationals in Mollis? Since his 2nd place at ESAF 2022, the man from Aargau has made some adjustments.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Nick Alpiger rolls out the yoga mat every Friday. The runner-up at ESAF 2022 talks to blue Sport about his Friday practice.

In September 2023, the man from Aargau suffered a cruciate ligament rupture and began practising strength training for the first time.

On Saturday morning, Alpiger grabs the starting swing with Schwägalp winner Marcel Räbsamen. Show more

Nick Alpiger belongs to the extended circle of contenders for the title of king at the ESAF. He finished the federal event in Pratteln in 2nd place.

Alpiger is the reigning "vice king" and is one of the strongest wrestlers in the country. His success is no accident. It is the result of hard work in and around the sawdust.

Inner peace, focus and agility

The 29-year-old is in the wrestling cellar twice a week, lifts weights three days a week under the guidance of trainer Giovanni and rolls out the yoga mat on Fridays. "Yoga gives me a sense of calm," says Alpiger at blue Sport.

Along with inner peace, the focus on the moment and flexibility are also positive results of his weekly practice. In addition to all the dogs, cows and cats (names of common yoga poses), Alpiger finds a balance in fishing. He regularly casts out his fishing rod on the lake.

Cruciate ligament rupture as the initial spark for development steps

Alpiger didn't always train the way he does now. He remembers his younger years: "I used to train all the time. No training? There was no such thing. But now I can listen to myself and skip a training session." But if he decides to train, he goes full throttle.

In addition to learning how to skip a session from time to time, strength training was added this year. "I never used to want to do strength training. When I was still working as a bricklayer, I moved tons every day." Things are different today: as a carpenter, the physical strain is no longer as great as it was as a bricklayer.

However, it wasn't his profession that prompted him to take the step into the world of strength training, but his cruciate ligament rupture in September 2023. During his injury phase, he realized: "I need more tension in my thighs." A strength coach was needed. He found one in Giovanni.

Alpiger will step into the sawdust ring in Mollis on Saturday morning full of excitement. He will face the in-form Marcel Räbsamen in the first round.