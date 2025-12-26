  1. Residential Customers
Background not clarified Family of deceased biathlete Bakken calls in lawyers

dpa

26.12.2025 - 14:03

The Norwegian biathlete Sivert Guttorm Bakken has died, the background is not yet clear. (archive picture)
The Norwegian biathlete Sivert Guttorm Bakken has died, the background is not yet clear. (archive picture)
dpa

The death of biathlete Sivert Guttorm Bakken continues to raise questions. A law firm from his native Norway is now being consulted.

DPA

26.12.2025, 14:03

26.12.2025, 14:04

Following the death of Norwegian biathlete Sivert Guttorm Bakken, the Norwegian Biathlon Association and Bakken's family have called in a law firm. The law firm will accompany the case until it is resolved, as lawyer Bernt Heiberg from the Elden Advokat firm told the Norwegian broadcaster TV 2.

"This is a regular mandate in which we act as a link between the Italian authorities and the bereaved and assist with the practical procedures in connection with the transfer of the deceased to Norway," said Heiberg.

Further news only after autopsy

He "expressly" emphasized that there was no basis for assuming "that a criminal offence" had been committed. His colleague Oline Bredeli was on site in Italy to follow the events there. The law firm also stated that it is not expected that the media will receive any further information until the preliminary autopsy report is available at the beginning of next week.

The 27-year-old Bakken was found dead in his hotel room in Lavazè, Italy, on December 23. He had been training there with other teammates. As the Norwegian Biathlon Association announced, Bakken was wearing an altitude training mask when he was found.

Detail comes to light. Norwegian biathlete Bakken was wearing a high-altitude mask when he died

Detail comes to lightNorwegian biathlete Bakken was wearing a high-altitude mask when he died

Bakken was recently back among the world's best

Bakken was once considered a great talent. He made his World Cup debut in March 2022. He also won a World Cup in the same year. However, he suffered a health setback shortly afterwards, suffering from myocarditis after his third coronavirus vaccination. It was not until the 2024/25 season that he made his comeback in the IBU Cup, where he proved himself with several podium finishes.

Bakken also returned to the World Cup squad this winter and achieved several top ten finishes. Most recently, he finished fifth in the last sprint race of the year in Le Grand-Bornand, France, on December 19 and was also nominated for the World Cup in Oberhof from January 8.

