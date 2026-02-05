Forming the Swiss flag-bearing duo: Fanny Smith and Nino Niederreiter. Swiss Olympic

Ski cross athlete Fanny Smith in Livigno and ice hockey international Nino Niederreiter in Milan will carry the Swiss flag into the arenas at the opening ceremonies for the Winter Olympics in Italy on Friday evening.

Dominik Müller

The decentralized concept of the 2026 Olympic Games is also reflected in the opening ceremonies at four different locations. For this reason, the two Swiss flag bearers - a woman and a man, as has been customary for several years - will not run in together. This is a first since the switch to two flag bearers.

The choice was not easy, as always, explains the Swiss delegation leader Ralph Stöckli. Restrictions include the athletes' commitments on Saturday and "availability". Not all NHL players will be in Milan on Friday evening. However, Nino Niederreiter, with his four World Championship silver medals, absolutely wanted to be there, according to Stöckli.

Fanny Smith will not be playing until the end of the games in Livigno, near the Swiss border. She is a two-time Olympic bronze medal winner, but had to wait a long time for confirmation four years ago after a disqualification and subsequent legal hassle.

The main opening ceremony will take place on Friday evening from 8pm at the San Siro football stadium in Milan, with others in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Livigno and Predazzo in Val di Fiemme.