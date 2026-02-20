Her Olympic appearances have almost always been accompanied by drama. And ski cross racer Fanny Smith's fifth participation is also set to be a special competition.

Her "no" comes before the question has even been asked. The reporter at the media meeting in Livigno wants to know from Fanny Smith whether she feels 100 percent again. After all, the 33-year-old has recently been struggling with inflammation of her back muscles. She skipped the World Cup races in Val di Fassa at the end of January to rest up for the Olympics. That helped, but only partially.

Therefore: No, she is not yet at 100 percent, says Smith. "But with this course, the races aren't particularly long when you compare them to previous games." The athlete hopes that, despite the pain, her strength will be just enough to be able to fight for an Olympic medal again. "If my back doesn't go on strike, it shouldn't be a big problem."

These are not particularly confident words chosen by the French-speaking Swiss athlete. But perhaps she is using them deliberately to relieve some of the pressure. After all, many eyes will be on her again after the drama at the last Games in Beijing.

Drama from Beijing lingers on

Four years ago, Smith only briefly cheered for bronze after an intense final run. The jury announced that it would review a scene and disqualified the Swiss athlete a few minutes later for "intentional contact" with Germany's Daniela Maier.

The skier from Vaud was visibly lost for words, disappeared from the finish area and didn't post again on social media until the evening. It was "definitely the darkest day" of her career, Smith wrote. She was devastated. And: "I cannot accept the jury's decision." Swiss-Ski backed the athlete and lodged an appeal with the FIS.

A back and forth ensued: after the FIS overturned the jury's decision, the German federation lodged an appeal. As a result, Smith was listed as third on the FIS website for months and fourth on the Olympic website. It was not until ten months later, on December 13, 2022, that the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne awarded both athletes the bronze medal. This gave Smith her second Olympic medal - but without the fond memories that are normally associated with it.

Olympic gold still missing

The previous games were already characterized by great emotions: On her debut in Vancouver in 2010, the then 17-year-old surprised everyone by advancing to the semi-finals. The Keystone-SDA news agency predicted at the time: "The Romande is a force to be reckoned with in the coming years." Four years later in Sochi, she did indeed start as one of the favorites. The disappointment was correspondingly great when she missed out on the medals due to some inexplicable skiing errors.

In 2018 in Pyeongchang, there was a great reconciliation. In the battle for bronze, Smith beat her long-time rival and then season dominator Sandra Näslund by a wafer-thin margin. The attack on gold was then to follow in Beijing - before the big drama ensued.

"This story broke me in a certain way back then," says Smith, who worked through the experience with psychological help. She has since made peace with it. "I know that I'm riding well and fairly." The 35-time World Cup race winner is now aiming for the next reconciliation at her fifth Games, which means Smith has the most appearances in the entire Swiss line-up.

Well-known rivals

Smith has subordinated everything to this goal this winter. After physical problems in preparation for her 17th World Cup season, including training with the alpine skiers, she had to adjust her plans. Instead of focusing on the World Cup, in which she won the discipline globe for the fourth time in 2024/25, she geared everything towards the Olympics.

In Livigno, old acquaintances will be among her biggest rivals: Sweden's Sandra Näslund has made a brilliant return to the World Cup after a lengthy injury and has won five of the nine races this season. Marielle Thompson from Canada has had a little more trouble, but she should by no means be written off. Daniela Maier, with whom Smith "shares" the bronze medal from Beijing, has also consistently finished on the podium this winter.

Of Smith's team-mates, Saskja Lack, who is eight years younger, has shown the best performances this season. Talina Gantenbein and Sixtine Cousin also have ambitions. However, the greatest pressure will undoubtedly be on Smith, who will not only be racing against her rivals on Friday, but also against her own body to a certain extent.