Fanny Smith celebrates her second podium finish of the season on the Reiteralm. Picture: Keystone

Fanny Smith climbs onto the podium at the Ski Cross World Cup on the Reiteralm. The 32-year-old Swiss skier was only beaten by Canada's Hannah Schmidt.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It was Smith's 75th individual podium finish in the World Cup, her second this season. She had already finished in 2nd place at the season opener in Val Thorens in mid-December. In the final, she beat Canada's India Sherret in a photo finish.

Alex Fiva was unlucky. The 38-year-old veteran, who has already finished first and second on the podium once this season, crashed in the semi-final and had to retire from the competition, although he would have been eligible to compete in the grand final. In the battle for second place, the Swede Erik Mobärg lost control just before the finish and collided with Fiva. Both hit the track hard and had to be treated. Florian Wilmsmann was the only one to cross the finish line and went on to secure his fourth World Cup victory ahead of France's Melvin Tchiknavorian and Italy's Yanick Gunsch.

The other Swiss racers were eliminated early. Tobias Baur and Sandro Lohner failed in the quarter-finals, Romain Détraz in the round of 16. Talina Gantenbein, who finished second on the podium in San Candido before Christmas, crashed heavily in the quarter-finals and was eliminated.

