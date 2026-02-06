This is the Vaud native's third medal in her fifth Olympic appearance. She took bronze in 2018 and 2022. Four years ago in Beijing, Maier and Smith only won bronze together after a long back and forth. Now they can both stand on the Olympic podium together.

The race against Sandra Näslund, Daniela Maier and France's Marielle Berger Sabbatel was a close one. Näslund, the Olympic champion from Beijing, was unable to maintain her leading position and was relegated to bronze. Fanny Smith came close to Daniela Maier, but was never able to mount an attack for gold. The trio was close together at the finish line, with only the Frenchwoman unable to intervene in the battle for the medals.

Talina Gantenbein and Sixtine Cousin had finished 3rd and 4th in the semi-finals. The Grisons athlete was edged out in the photo finish by Marielle Berger Sabbatel in the small final. In this race, Gantenbein came 5th and Cousin 7th.

Saskja Lack was eliminated in the quarter-finals, she was in the same heat as Talina Gantenbein and Sixtine Cousin. Canada's Marielle Thompson, the Olympic silver medalist from Beijing, also got stuck in the quarter-finals.

The long Olympic course was hard on the legs. The pace was low and it was important to keep up the pace in each of the numerous waves.