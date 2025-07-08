Some fans make negative headlines during the second stage of the Tour de France. Some stand on graves to see more, others set off smoke bombs during mountain stages.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Tour de France started last Saturday.

The tour attracts hundreds of thousands of people to the roadside. To get a place with a view of the peloton, some fans stand on gravestones during stage 2.

There are also incidents involving smoke bombs during the second race. After the race, the Tour de France wrote on social media: "Don't use smoke bombs." Show more

The Tour de France has been underway since Saturday and the behavior of some fans on the roadside is already causing a stir. The second stage of the Tour leads to Boulogne-sur-Mer. 8.5 kilometers before the finish, the Peleton passes through the village of Saint-Etienne-au-Mont. A treat from a sporting point of view, but the behavior of certain fans raises questions.

Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard are the first to cross the highest point a few kilometers before the finish. To get the best view of the spectacle, spectators climb onto gravestones at a roadside cemetery.

The irreverent action is unlikely to have influenced the riders. It was a different story on the Cote du Haut-Pichot climb. Fans set off smoke bombs, although these are forbidden. Smoke bombs were also used on the last climb at the Cote d'Outreau.

Obscured view: fans set off smoke bombs on the roadside of the Tour de France. IMAGO/Belga

2018 Tour director Christian Prudhomme said (via "focus"): "Smoke bombs have no place in cycling races. We make the Tour riders breathe in a disgusting stench and blind them to boot."

The Tour de France released a statement following the incidents surrounding the smoke bombs. "For your own safety and that of the riders: refrain from using smoke bombs and do not run alongside the riders," writes the organizer on X.

⚠️ For your own safety and that of the riders, do not use smoke bombs and do not run alongside the riders!



⚠️ Pour votre sécurité et celle des coureurs, n'utilisez pas de fumigènes et ne courez pas à côté des coureurs !#TDF2025 pic.twitter.com/CcHoNRn53g — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 6, 2025

