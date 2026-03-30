Father Jos fears Max Verstappen "could lose motivation" - Gallery Max Verstappen has had more fun in Formula 1 than at the moment Image: Keystone Kimi Antonelli (left) is currently outperforming Max Verstappen - previously the most successful teenager in Formula 1 history Image: Keystone Jos "the Boss" Verstappen - Max Verstappen's father fears that his son could lose motivation in Formula 1 Image: Keystone Father Jos fears Max Verstappen "could lose motivation" - Gallery Max Verstappen has had more fun in Formula 1 than at the moment Image: Keystone Kimi Antonelli (left) is currently outperforming Max Verstappen - previously the most successful teenager in Formula 1 history Image: Keystone Jos "the Boss" Verstappen - Max Verstappen's father fears that his son could lose motivation in Formula 1 Image: Keystone

Only 8th place in Japan, although he was one of the quartet of beneficiaries of the tire change. Max Verstappen is still not enjoying all the innovations in Formula 1.

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The weekend in Suzuka was one to forget for the four-time world champion. In qualifying, Max Verstappen was eliminated in Q2 in eleventh place. In the race, he made it up to fifth place because he waited a long time to change tires. But although he was able to change the rubber during the safety car phase, he only managed 8th place in the end.

"I got off to a better start than in the first two races. Then I was able to overtake a few cars. But if you can overtake once, then you have an empty battery on the next straight." Max Verstappen, the full-throttle driver, is still not happy about the new Formula 1 rules, according to which you have to take your foot off the gas to recharge the battery.

A warning from his father

Jos "the Boss" Verstappen (54), Max's father and former Formula 1 driver (two podium finishes), told the Dutch newspaper "Telegraaf" that his son could lose interest in Formula 1 because of the new rules. "To be honest, I fear that Max will lose his motivation," said Jos Verstappen. "You keep hearing that it's a question of getting used to it, but I'm sure Max won't have any fun this way," warns the father.

In addition, father Jos said with regard to his son: "Max used to think that driving Formula 1 was the greatest thing ever. But now I'm pretty pessimistic that he still sees it that way." Max Verstappen still has a contract with the Red Bull team until 2028, but according to industry experts has an exit clause at the end of the season. Recently, Max Verstappen (28) has repeatedly raved about other racing series.

"The whole thing is no fun"

And what does Max say after the Suzuka weekend? "When I'm in the car, I always give it my all. But the way things are at the moment, not just in terms of the car, but everything I've already said about Formula 1, I'm not enjoying it at the moment. If you're doing a sport as travel-intensive as Formula 1, then at the end of the day you have to enjoy it. I think that applies to all athletes. If you don't enjoy it, you can't make the most of it."

Verstappen is not going to pull a fast one. Perhaps he also wants to build up pressure with his statements, because - as Toto Wolff from rival Mercedes says - "it would not be good for Formula 1 to lose Max Verstappen". For Verstappen, adjustments to the regulations are fundamental to his personal future in F1. "My future depends on what they decide for next season. For this year, I know that they are doing their best. But the whole thing is political, isn't it?" For manufacturers such as Audi (the former Sauber team), the new rules were crucial to their entry into Formula 1.