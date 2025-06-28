  1. Residential Customers
Wrestling Favorite Lario Kramer prevails in Valais

SDA

28.6.2025 - 16:48

Lario Kramer wins the Valais Cantonal Championships for the second time since 2019
Picture: Keystone

Lario Kramer wins the Valais Cantonal Festival for the second time. In Leukerbad, the man from Fribourg defeats Anthony Fontaine from Valais in the final round.

Keystone-SDA

28.06.2025, 16:48

28.06.2025, 17:25

Kramer, who won the Valais festival for the first time six years ago, lived up to his role as favorite with five wins and one defeat. Fontaine, who was only a quarter of a point behind Kramer after five rounds, dropped back to fifth place in the final rankings as a result of the defeat.

This year, Kramer achieved his third victory at a cantonal competition. He had previously come first at the Neuchâtel and Geneva festivals.

