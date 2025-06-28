Lario Kramer wins the Valais Cantonal Championships for the second time since 2019 Picture: Keystone

Lario Kramer wins the Valais Cantonal Festival for the second time. In Leukerbad, the man from Fribourg defeats Anthony Fontaine from Valais in the final round.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Kramer, who won the Valais festival for the first time six years ago, lived up to his role as favorite with five wins and one defeat. Fontaine, who was only a quarter of a point behind Kramer after five rounds, dropped back to fifth place in the final rankings as a result of the defeat.

This year, Kramer achieved his third victory at a cantonal competition. He had previously come first at the Neuchâtel and Geneva festivals.

