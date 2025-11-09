A perfect start: Carlos Alcaraz wins the opener in two sets Keystone

Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev celebrate opening victories at the ATP Finals in Turin. The world number two from Spain and the world number 3 from Germany both won in two sets.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Alcaraz let a 4:1 lead slip in the controversial first round against Alex de Minaur (ATP 7) and was two points away from losing the set in the tie-break at 4:5 with the Australian serving. He finally got the advantage back on his side with a double mini-break and converted the first set point. The second game was a clear-cut affair for the 22-year-old, who also won the fifth duel with the Australian 7:6 (7:5), 6:2 and - unlike last year - made a successful start to the season-ending tournament for the best eight players of the year.

Alexander Zverev also got off to a successful start. The 28-year-old German, who won the 2018 and 2021 ATP Finals, defeated American Ben Shelton (ATP 6) 6:3, 7:6 (8:6), overcoming a 0:4 deficit in the tie-break. There was no sign in Turin of the ankle problems that affected Zverev in his recent semi-final defeat in Paris against Jannik Sinner.