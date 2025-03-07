The FBI is searching for the ex-snowboard pro with these photos.

He was once an Olympic snowboarder and is now alleged to be a drug lord. Not enough for the podium in Salt Lake City, but he is now on the FBI's top ten list.

DPA dpa

The USA has placed former professional snowboarder Ryan James Wedding from Canada on the FBI's top ten list of most wanted criminals. At the same time, a bounty of ten million dollars has been offered for the capture of the 43-year-old. The reward is being offered in coordination with the governments of Canada and Mexico in a joint effort to bring Wedding to justice, the State Department announced.

🚨 The #FBI has named Ryan James Wedding to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List. Wedding is wanted for his alleged involvement in a large-scale transnational drug trafficking operation and orchestrating multiple murders linked to his criminal enterprise: https://t.co/VD2Z9BLu5F pic.twitter.com/jV1796iMGu — FBI (@FBI) March 6, 2025

Wedding took part in the 2002 Olympic Games in Salt Lake City and is now an international drug dealer, the Foreign Ministry added. Most recently he is said to have lived in Mexico. Together with others, he is accused of smuggling hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Mexico via California to Canada. Wedding is also responsible for several murders.

In 2023, the ex-snowboarder, together with an accomplice who has since been arrested, allegedly ordered the murder of two members of a family in Ontario in revenge for a stolen cocaine shipment. A third family member apparently survived the murder attempt seriously injured.

According tomedia reports, Wedding is said to belong to the Sinaloa cartel. This is a Mexican drug cartel that is one of the most influential criminal organizations in the world.

More videos from the department