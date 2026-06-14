FC Barcelona’s handball team has won the Champions League for the 13th time. The Catalans defeated Füchse Berlin 37-34 in the final in Cologne.

Even a strong comeback from 22-27 to 30-32 wasn’t enough for the Germans to avoid their second consecutive final defeat against the record champions.

In the third-place match, last year’s champion and German champion Magdeburg, featuring Swiss player Manuel Zehnder, defeated Danish champion and cup winner Aalborg Handbold 32-26.