Roger Federer visits his friend and old rival Rafael Nadal in his home town of Manacor on Mallorca. In addition to a tour of the Nadal Academy, they also played a round of golf together.

Andreas Lunghi

The two tennis stars are not only united by a sporting rivalry that has lasted over 15 years and involved 40 direct encounters, but also by a close friendship.

Federer and Nadal demanded everything from each other on the court. However, as the Spaniard revealed in an advertising campaign, the rivalry always remained on the court and a lifelong friendship developed off it.

The two lived this out time and again. For example, when it came to playing show matches for a good cause. The "Matches for Africa" in 2010 for the Roger Federer Foundation remain legendary to this day. The promo video in which the two make each other laugh and can't contain themselves is unforgettable.

The 43-year-old Swiss returned the favor to the Spaniard when he attended the opening of the "Rafa Nadal Academy" in Mallorca in 2016. Federer paid a visit to the academy nine years later.

Nadal shared various videos and photos on social media showing the two friends beaming. Federer's daughters, who had already trained at the Manacor facility in the past, were also present.

¿Te imaginas tener una foto con @RafaelNadal y @rogerfederer?



Así fue la visita de Roger a la academia: 👉🏻 https://t.co/0LKRjOXXvk pic.twitter.com/G11GSAn7pI — Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (@rnadalacademy) July 18, 2025

In addition to the tour of the Academy's facilities, the two also played a round of golf. Under the hashtag #Fedal, Roger Federer asked his fans on Instagram who would like to take on the pair.

