Roger Federer returns to the Rod Laver Arena, where he celebrated great successes. In Melbourne, the 44-year-old shows that he has lost none of his elegance even after the end of his career - and causes a stir with his tie-break victory over Casper Ruud.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Roger Federer returns to Melbourne as a star guest at the Australian Open 2026 and actively participates in show matches.

In a practice match against Casper Ruud, the 44-year-old shows his strong form and even wins a tiebreak.

In an interview, however, the Swiss states that his body is already causing him problems. Show more

Roger Federer played his last major serious match in July 2021, where he - already suffering from knee problems - was eliminated in three sets in the quarter-finals at his favorite tournament in Wimbledon. The 20-time Grand Slam champion announced his retirement shortly afterwards at the age of 41, followed by his official retirement at the Laver Cup, which he co-initiated, at the end of 2022.

The Basel native is currently in Australia with his wife Mirka, their four children and his parents. The 103-time tournament winner was last here six years ago. Federer will be the star guest in Melbourne on Sunday at the opening ceremony, which is being held for the first time. After all, the Swiss has won the Australian Open a proud six times (2004, 2006, 2010, 2017 and 2018).

But the now 44-year-old is not taking it easy Down Under. On the one hand, he will play a celebrity doubles match on Saturday evening - together with Andre Agassi, Lleyton Hewitt and Pat Rafter.

And on Friday he made himself available to Casper Ruud for a training session. Unsurprisingly, the maestro made an excellent impression against the Norwegian. Federer even won the tie-break. Ruud (ATP 13) said afterwards: "He won another tie-break today". And: "He's as smooth as ever."

Roger Federer beating Casper Ruud in a tiebreak today at the Australian Open.



Casually reminding everyone that he is HIM.



pic.twitter.com/gehiQJ4Yji — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 16, 2026

"My kneecap is shaking"

Then Ruud's "best training partner in a long time" gives an interview himself. Federer jokes on the court that he normally talks about his form before the tournament at this point, but now it no longer matters. "I'm very happy with the way I'm hitting the balls. It was a privilege to play in the Rod Laver Arena again," said Federer.

The tournament organizers asked him if he still wanted to train for the doubles, he says. The result: Federer was immediately given the Rod Laver Arena - with an audience - at his disposal. When he was offered a wild card in the interview - the last one was given to his compatriot and friend Stan Wawrinka - Federer declined with thanks. "My kneecap is wobbly, my body and my head aren't ready," he laughs. It's just nice to be back here in Melbourne after a long time, Federer enthuses about the "nostalgia trip".