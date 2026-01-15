Roger Federer spoke to the media in Australia on Thursday Keystone

Roger Federer will be the star guest at the first-ever opening ceremony of the Australian Open on Sunday. Before that, he is enthusiastic about his successors.

A good three years after his retirement, Roger Federer believes his sport is in good hands. He is just as enthusiastic about the currently outstanding duo of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner as the rest of the tennis world.

"It's great for tennis," said the 44-year-old Basel native, who has 20 Grand Slam titles and his own rivalry with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, at a media conference in Melbourne. "Their tennis is incredible." The final in Paris, in which Alcaraz fended off three match points from Sinner and won in the fifth set after 5:29 hours, also left a lasting impression on Federer. "This final was completely surreal."

The world of sport stood still

For tennis, a match like this is "fantastic". "I have the impression that from one moment to the next, in that epic fifth set, the world of sport stood still and looked breathlessly at Paris," said Federer. "That was probably one of the greatest matches in history."

After that, the two confirmed this with further finals, particularly at Wimbledon and the US Open. The 22-year-old Spaniard Alcaraz and the Italian Sinner, who is two years older, have shared the last eight Grand Slam titles equally between them. Now Alcaraz has the chance to complete his career Grand Slam in Melbourne, where he has never reached the final. "At his age, that would be crazy," says Federer. "Let's see if he can do the crazy thing. I hope so, it would be an incredible moment for our game."

No coach Federer for the time being

The Australian Open is planning a big opening ceremony on the first day for the first time this year, and Federer will play an important role. However, he does not see himself as a coach - at least not for the foreseeable future. "You should never say never," he emphasized. "But I'm very busy and have four children. So no chance at the moment," he said with a grin.