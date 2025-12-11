Great emotions: Roger Federer won the Australian Open for the sixth and last time in 2018. Keystone

The Australian Open is introducing a new opening ceremony for the next event next January - with Roger Federer as the first coffin guest.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"Kicking off the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, this special event will be an opportunity to honor the great champions who have shaped tennis, the passionate fans they have inspired and the incredible legacy they continue to create," the Australian Open Tournament Directorate said in a media release.

Roger Federer, who has triumphed six times in Melbourne, will be the star guest at the first edition of this opening ceremony on January 17. Alongside other tennis greats such as four-time tournament winner Andre Agassi and Australians Pat Rafter and Lleyton Hewitt, the 44-year-old from Basel will play a match with a host of former world number ones.

"It seems like an eternity since I invented the term Happy Slam for the Australian Open, and it still makes me smile when I think back to all the moments I've experienced here," Federer is quoted as saying in the media release.