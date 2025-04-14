Roger Federer is still going strong. Keystone

Roger Federer surprises with an emotional confession: three years after his retirement, the Swiss superstar announces a possible comeback - not for the rankings, but for the hearts of his fans.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Around three years after his retirement, tennis legend Roger Federer talks about a possible comeback.

"I hope that I can play exhibition matches again and fill stadiums all over the world," says Federer, who obviously misses playing tennis. However, there are no concrete plans yet.

Since his retirement, Federer has only rarely been on the court. But he never got bored. He is still a popular advertising face, travels around the world with his family and is involved in educational projects in South Africa with his foundation. Show more

Between educational projects in South Africa and family vacations in Monte Carlo, Roger Federer's desire to return to the tennis court is apparently growing, as he reveals in an interview with "L'Équipe".

Federer won 20 Grand Slam titles in his career before retiring from the big stage in 2022. For 24 years, he captivated millions of fans and filled stadiums around the world. There's no question that the Basel native left a huge gap that no one will be able to fill any time soon. But now there is good news for all tennis nostalgics: it is quite possible that Federer will soon be back on courts around the world.

In an interview with "L'Équipe", he gives an insight into his retirement. He says he is enjoying time with his family and has more time for his foundation, with which he supports early childhood education in South Africa, his mother Lynette's home country.

Federer: "I would love to play tennis again"

Federer, who says he has hardly played tennis since his retirement, now feels a great desire to swing the racquet again. "I would love to play tennis again." With a wink, he adds: "I'm done with golf at the moment; I've played a lot!"

Federer doesn't have a comeback on a grand scale in mind, however, but rather a comeback light: "I'd like to train a little again, two or three times a week. And I hope to be able to compete in exhibition fights again and fill stadiums all over the world. Nothing is planned yet, but I miss it."

Federer is not entirely without ambition, however. "I've hardly played since I retired; my body and mind needed a break. I've played a little with my children, but I'd like to get back into it seriously." Of course, many fans are already dreaming of a duel against Rafael Nadal, who has also retired in the meantime. Who knows what the future holds ...

Federer surprises wheelchair tennis player

At the beginning of the month, Roger Federer interrupted his vacation in Monte Carlo to surprise a group of wheelchair tennis players at an event organized by ON. The players were completely surprised when Federer entered the court. Giuliano Carnovali, one of the players present, shared his exciting experience on Instagram. "We were playing tennis when Roger suddenly came onto the court. His aura is incredible. I was totally freaked out."

And as you would expect from Federer, he also scored points on a personal level, which has always contributed significantly to his worldwide popularity: "He was the nicest guy. He said hello to everyone, shook hands, took photos and then started feeding balls like a tennis coach," enthuses Carnovali.

